A few months after Josh Duggar was snubbed by his loved ones amid a very challenging time for the convicted sex offender, The Sun now reports that Duggar received a surprising visit at some point over the past several days.

From his mother and his father.

According to this outlet, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently stopped by FCI Seagoville — the system near Dallas where Josh has been an inmate since his May 2022 sentencing on child pornography charges — and spent about five hours with their son.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

An unnamed onlooker passed this information on to The Sun.

“Josh likes to sit in the corners so we were too far away to hear anything, but there were lots of smiles and they were still in there when I left,” this individual explained.

“They were dressed in normal clothes, like church clothes.”

From what we can gather, this is the first known visit by any relatives to Duggar in at least a month.

Josh Duggar is hoping to get out of prison. (NBC)

Yes, he somehow remains married to Anna Duggar, but she hasn’t been spotted at the aforementioned facility in a VERY long time.

Anna is likely busy raising the seven young kids Josh left behind.

“[Michelle] was in a skirt and blouse and looked skinnier then I remembered,” the witness continued, providing the following details:

“They got some snacks – no games, even though the cabinet was open. Jim Bob was leaned back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side.”

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh’s brother Joseph (along with brother-in-law David Waller) visited the former reality star on Monday, March 4.

“They looked relaxed and happy. They just shared a couple of snacks and chatted all day,” The Sun previously wrote about that get-together.

Josh Duggar, of course, starred on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and was found guilty in December 2021 of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

A jury of Duggar’s peers determined that he had downloaded countless, illicit photos and videos of children under 12 years of age from his workplace computer.

About six months later, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

Josh Duggar leaves an Arkansas courtroom alongside his wife, Anna. (Getty)

Jim Bob and Michelle’s latest visit, meanwhile, comes after an inmate in Josh’s unit was busted with contraband in February.

“They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she’s been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges,” a source said back then.

“Josh’s building got shook down this week and they found a bunch of contraband.

“I know they found a bunch of alcohol.

“No word on whether the mass punishments have ensued… but it would most likely be taking away phone and email privileges.”

We can’t say for certain whether or not Josh Duggar was it either any penalty at the time.

But we can definitely say we don’t feel remotely bad for him if he was.