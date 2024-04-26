Josh Duggar should suffer in prison forever as far as his cousin, Amy Duggar, is concerned.

Disgraced criminal Josh Duggar remains in prison, where he receives occasional visits from some family members.

Josh has also gotten into trouble for contraband. As a person and as a prisoner, Josh is the furthest thing from being a model citizen.

It’s likely that Josh is having a miserable time in prison. Amy hopes that it gets worse for him.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Josh Duggar is in prison

In April of 2021, following the 2020 Homeland Security raid on his place of business, authorities arrested Josh Duggar for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

During his trial late that year, the court heard gruesome details of the photos and video that he obtained. Josh was so caught up in hiding his twisted interests from his wife and the rest of his family that he seemingly forgot that what he was doing was illegal.

The court convicted Josh on December 9 of 2021. On May 25 of 2022, Josh received a nearly 13-year prison sentence. His attempts to appeal his case have, if anything, backfired. As it stands, he will remain behind bars until October of 2032.

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Amy Duggar isn’t attending Josh’s pity party

“I hope every day there is absolute torture for him,” Amy Rachelle King, better known as Amy Duggar, told People regarding Josh Duggar’s ongoing prison sentence.

“I really hope that,” she then explained, “because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.”

Amy, who is also a mother, affirmed: “He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again.”

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

When Amy refers to ‘torture,’ she means at least part of that very literally

It sounds like — and please keep in mind that we have followed the trial closely but are not experts in criminal investigations — Josh downloaded a torrent file (that is, a collection of tiny files that he obtained via peer-to-peer software and then reassembled; many programs update using this usually innocuous technology).

This file apparently contained numerous images and videos, and while it’s unclear which piqued Josh’s interest and which files he fully downloaded, at least some parts of the collection were the work of Australian murderer and rapist Peter Scully.

Scully’s unspeakable crimes targeted teen girls and little girls, and victims as young as 18 months. Even if Josh’s interests were more likely in less violent media featuring older prepubescent victims, those were still very young girls whose lives were being ruined. That is why Amy hopes that he suffers.

Amy also knows Josh Duggar’s own victims

In addition to her obvious sympathy for the children in the CSAM that Josh pursued and acquired, Josh molested multiple young girls when he was a teenager. That included four of his own sisters — meaning that they were Amy’s cousins.

Josh felt protected then. He went on to cheat on his wife and download CSAM. Because Josh has never seemed genuinely interested in atoning or getting better, Amy said that she doesn’t “know if he’s doing any work” to become a decent person in prison.

“I have not spoken to him, and I will not. I will not,” Amy affirmed. “When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back. I just think there’s no coming back.”

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp. (Image Credit: WEtv)

For some awful reason, Anna remains married to Josh Duggar despite his numerous crimes and his personal betrayals.

Anna’s continued misplaced loyalty in the monster that she married makes things beyond awkward. Amy did run into Anna at a funeral in 2023, but that was it.

“That was the last time. I wasn’t really expecting to see anyone there, and I was shocked to see her,” Amy recalled of the encounter. “I just looked at her and I said, ‘Anna,’ and she was like, ‘I just need space.’ That’s all she said to me.”

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Amy says that she’s not pushing things with Anna

“I understand, I can’t speak for Anna and I’m not going to try,” Amy affirmed.

“But I can’t imagine what she has to deal with internally, let alone out for the world to see,” she acknowledged.

“It’s heartbreaking in every direction,” Amy pointed out. “And I just respected the fact that she needed space and I didn’t try to push any further.”

During her season on Marriage Boot Camp, Amy Duggar was — at times — not a happy camper. (Image Credit: WEtv)

It wasn’t the right time for an Anna Duggar intervention

“It was a ceremony, a viewing actually, at a funeral, and yeah. It wasn’t the right timing,” Amy admitted. “And I didn’t want to make a scene.”

The Duggar cousin continued: “And I didn’t want to do that or draw attention to anything and clearly respect her so I didn’t. But if you ask me, I think she is mad. I do. I think she’s just really, really mad.”

Misdirected anger is a very common coping mechanism. It’s not a healthy one, however. Amy is, on her worst day, perhaps a little attention-hungry. Josh is a monster.