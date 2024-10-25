Jamie Foxx Blamed Diddy Following Mysterious Hospitalization: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jamie Foxx has allegedly claimed that imprisoned rapper Diddy was responsible for his 2023 hospitalization.

Sources say Foxx made the surprising claim during a recent standup performance.

As you may recall, Foxx was hospitalized in April of last year following an unspecified medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

While he’s spoken about the situation several times since, the situation remains shrouded in secrecy.

Earlier this month, Foxx took to the stage to film his upcoming Netflix standup special, “What Had Had Happened Was.”

And at least one witness claims that the comic offered up some shocking new details about his health issues.

Jamie Foxx Allegedly Made a Shocking Claim About Diddy

Jamie Foxx attends the “Day Shift” Dallas Fan Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on August 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to a comedian and director named Choke No Joke, who was on hand for two tapings, Foxx shocked the crowd with his comments about Diddy.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was, and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” Choke told the Comedy Hype YouTube channel.

“Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].” However, it is unclear whether the alleged comments will be included in the final cut of the special.

Asked if he thought the allegation was a “joke,” Choke replied, “I don’t think he was joking.”

Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me — I’m a new comedian, right?” he explained, in a report compiled by Page Six.

“I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious,” Choke continued, adding that he didn’t want to “give away [Foxx’s] jokes.”

Foxx Allegedly Claims He ‘Called the Feds’ on Diddy

“After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him,’” Choke continued.

He added that he believes Foxx waited until after Diddy’s arrest to reenter public life.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

“He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right? … We haven’t seen him.

“As soon as Puff went to jail, [Foxx] was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy.”

Choke’s claims were echoed by celebrity bodyguard Big Homie CC, who recently told Cam Capone:

“I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this.”

Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

However, another attendee, Dennis LA White, alleges that Foxx specifically denied that Diddy played only role in his hospitalization.

“People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead,” Foxx remarked, according to White.

It’s worth noting that Foxx filmed three versions of the special over three nights.

We may have to wait until it premieres on Netflix to see which iteration he wanted to make public.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.