Sister Wives Stunner: David Woolley’s Niece Was Murdered in Mexico

As the relatively new husband of Christine Brown, David Woolley is now also a new series regular on Sister Wives.

For this reason, the 60-year old is suddenly a public figure… which means viewers are suddenly very interested in Woolley’s personal life.

This include a tragedy that only recently came to light.

Woolley has seven siblings, one of whom is named Karen and who currently lives in Utah. But she formerly resided in Mexico.

In awful news broken earlier this year by The Sun, Karen’s daughter, Dawna Ray Langford, along with Dawna’s two kids, Trevor Harvey Langford and Rogan Jay Langford, tragically died in November 2019.

They were three of the victims of a widely-covered Mexico massacre that left three American mothers and six children dead.

The nine total victims were part of a Mormon community living in northern Mexico that were traveling back to the United States in separate SUVs when they were ambushed.

This group had dual citizenship and was reportedly headed to a wedding in Chihuahua, approximately 100 miles south of the Arizona border.

Local authorities down south said the family drove into an area where there had been a shootout between rival cartel gangs – who had an ongoing battle over territory – earlier that day and were mistakenly attacked by one of the cartels.

The cartel members shot at the vehicles on a highway, killing the victims on November 4.

Dawna was 43 years old and her two sons, Trevor and Rogan, were 11 and 2, respectively.

Christine and David got married in October 2023, about a year and a half after going public with their romance.

Neither has talked openly this family tragedy, although it hasn’t appeared to have impacted their successful relationship.

“Every step of my journey brought me here,” Brown captioned pictures of the couple in June with their backs to the camera.

“Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning. #NewlyMarried #SunsetViews #GratefulHeart.”

Woolley has been featured extensively on Sister Wives Season 19.

“I didn’t intentionally have it be Kody’s opposite,” Christine told E! News this year, taking a not-so-subtle shot at her ex-spouse.

“But then when we were talking about it, I realized it kind of was, I guess. I wanted a partner and I wanted someone who’s good at communicating. I wanted someone who was attracted to me.

“But the bald and tattoos and motorcycles, I was just ready for a bit of a rebel.”