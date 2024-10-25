Sarah Danser, Naked and Afraid Star, Dies in Car Crash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news this week out of the entertainment industy:

Sarah Danser, a former reality star best known for having appearaed as a contestant on Naked and Afraid, has died following a car crash.

She was 34 years old.

Sarah Danser was a contestant on Naked and Afraid. RIP. (Warner Bros)

According to local police in Honolulu, Danser passed away Tuesday, October 22 after she was a passenger in a vehicle being driven eastbound by a 59-year-old man two days earlier.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked car.

Danser was hospitalized in critical condition and eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the car was also hospitalized in serious condition, while authorities said speed appeared to be the cause of the crash, NOT drugs nor alcohol.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Sarah Danser. (Warner Bros)

Danser debuted on Naked and Afraid in 2017 during season 8 and then returned in season 11.

She also participated in seasons 4, 6, and 7 of the spinoff show Naked and Afraid XL.

Last year, Danser appeared on another reality show, Fight to Survive, which aired on The CW.

“Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in,” her brother, Jake, told KSLA.

On her Instagram page, Danser described herself as a “boat captain, scuba diver, survivalist” and a “pirate.”

Island Divers Hawaii, where she worked, shared a tribute on their Facebook account on Thursday in the wake of this tragic news.

“Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed,” the message reads.

As you can see above, the message included a screenshot of the star’s last Instagram upload: a selfie of Danser smiling on a boat.

Naked and Afraid, which airs on Discovery Channel and Discovery+, tracks a variety of adventure-seekers as they are stranded in the wilderness while fully nude.

Sarah Danser appeared on multiple seasons of Naked and Afraid. (Warner Bros)

Danser’s passing comes two years after the death of fellow survivalist Melanie Rausch in July 2022 at the age of 35.

Rausch and Danser actually teamed up on Naked and Afraid XL season 4, which aired in 2018, as they attempted to survive the South African wilderness alongside Dustin “Duck” Campbell.

Melissa Lauren, who knew Danser through this program, wrote the following on Facebook:

Sarah was [one] of the most adventurous souls I’ve ever met. She wasn’t only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment.

She loved the ocean, nature and exploring – I always considered her a ‘modern day pirate.’ She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted.

Rest easy Sarah, I know youre out there exploring somewhere