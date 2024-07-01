In May of 2023, Jamie Foxx suffered a health scare that had fans fearing the worst: Covid, heart attack, even death!

Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances, and the infrequent updates on the Oscar winner’s condition were not encouraging.

On social media, Foxx’s loved ones asked for prayers, but declined to divulge details about his condition.

There were rumors that the beloved actor was unable to walk and would never be able to work again.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Foxx made a remarkable recovery, and it seems that he’s preparing to open up about everything that he endured.

And the initial details about his ordeal are terrifying.

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence On Mysterious Illness: I Was ‘Gone’

In late June 2024, Jamie was with a group of people while in Phoenix, AZ, presumably working.

In a recording of his conversation, Jamie can be heard telling the group how on April 11, 2023, he had a “bad headache,” so he asked his “boy for Advil.”

This is the first time Jamie has explained what exactly prompted him to go to the hospital. The problem is, to hear him tell it, there isn’t much he remembers after that.

Explaining that he was “in Atlanta” when he was hospitalized, the Oscar winner shared that his sister and his daughter took him to “the first doctor.”

But that’s about all he remembers. In the video, Jamie snaps his fingers and says, “I was gone for 20 days,” admitting that he does not “remember anything.”

He added that when he saw his “next doctor” the physician told him there was something going on up there,” Jamie said, pointing to his head.

At this point, Jamie notices that he’s being filmed, and looking right at the person filming says, “I won’t say it on camera.”

While the person taking the footage didn’t manage to get the full story, it’s likely we’ll still hear it soon enough.

Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award onstage during the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

On Sunday March 3rd, Foxx made an appearance at the African American Film Critics Association’s 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards.

During his time on stage, Foxx addressed his time in the hospital and revealed that he intends to offer a full account of the situation in an upcoming standup special.

“I’m so thankful, and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” Foxx said, after urging the crowd to “cherish life” and their loved ones.

“I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits,” the actor continued, according to People.

Jamie Foxx attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

“Everybody wants to know what happened and I’m gonna tell you what happened, but I got to do it in my way,”

So while we don’t yet know exactly what happened with Foxx, it seems that all is well and that he’s planning on telling his story on stage in the very near future.

If anyone can put a humorous spin on a near-tragic situation, it’s Jamie Foxx. We can’t wait!

Jamie Foxx looks on during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jamie’s Recovery: Was It A Heart Attack?

Foxx previously mentioned his long recovery process in December, during an appearance at the Critics Choice Associations award ceremony.

Foxx explained at the time that the experience has given him a “new respect for life.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said, according to Today.

Jamie Foxx speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino And AAPI Achievements at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

Thankfully, Foxx was able to return to work just a few months after leaving the hospital.

The running theory at the time was that Jamie had a massive heart attack, that kept him bed ridden for weeks on end. But now, given this new insight directly from Jamie, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Thankfully, no matter what happened, he stunned fans by showing up on the set of the appropriately titled film Back to Action, in which he costars with Cameron Diaz, once he was healed.

We’re glad to have Jamie back in action, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.