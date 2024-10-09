Kevin Hart Divorce: Will Diddy Party Video End His Marriage to Eniko Hart?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Could Diddy’s massive criminal scandal lead to a Kevin Hart divorce?

From the sensational baby oil quantities to the gruesome indictment details, Diddy is in hot water.

As a result, people are heavily scrutinizing anyone and everyone who may have known about — or been complicit in — his laundry list of heinous alleged crimes.

Not everyone who rubbed elbows with Diddy participated in a “freak off” or even knew about them. But did Kevin Hart? And could his rumored connections to all of this lead to a divorce?

Kevin Hart poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

What did allegedly Kevin Hart do?

Officially? Nothing. There are not currently any known federal charges against Kevin Hart. His biggest legal incident was a failed field sobriety test on the freeway in 2013, for which he received probation.

However a sensational video that is circulating on TikTok appears to show Hart at one of Diddy’s parties.

The clip allegedly shows Kevin Hart alongside various underdressed women. There are drinks, there’s a party atmosphere, and one girl’s hair catches on fire thanks to one of the candles placed around the tub.

Though many have not seen this video before, it is believed to date back to 2010. At that time, Kevin Hart supposedly hosted one of Diddy’s hotel parties.

This allegedly was at the confusingly named London Hotel (in New York). And Hart was far from the only celebrity in attendance.

Usher, Fabolous, Swizz Beatz, and more were also suggested to be there. But again, this is just what’s been circulating around social media,

None of these famous folks are persons of interest in the racketeering and sex trafficking charges against Diddy.

Right now, this is all just a rumor – but it’s a rumor that’s spreading and concerning fans about Kevin’s marriage.

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Is Kevin Hart getting a divorce?

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish became engaged in August 2014. They married two years later. In November 2017, they welcomed their first child together.

Just weeks later, Kevin Hart publicly confessed to having cheated on Eniko while she was pregnant. However, they reconciled, even welcoming a second child in 2020.

However, with the alleged Diddy party video circulating, many wonder if Eniko Hart may finally divorce Kevin Hart, if he does indeed have disgraceful ties for to the rapper.

Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Hart, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Hart and Heaven Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

It is certainly possible that Eniko Hart could divorce Kevin Hart. It seems unlikely that a mostly innocent video of him at a party years before they became engaged would be the impetus, however.

(Obviously, everything surrounding Diddy is understandably suspect — and a woman’s hair catching on fire is alarming, even if Hart said at the time that she is okay.)

Kevin Hart has dismissed questions about what he may or may not know about Diddy and Diddy’s extensive list of alleged crimes.

Kevin Hart attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

How many people will Diddy drag down with him?

Right now, speculation is running wild. Conspiracy theorists are naming everyone who’s ever so much as shaken hands with Diddy as possibly culprits.

There are risks of this fact-based federal courtcase turning into a witch hunt by Qanon quacks on certain corners of the internet.

Some people in Diddy’s orbit likely never knew what sort of man he has turned out to be. We would probably be wiser to look at dirtbags who defend Diddy than at fellow celebrities who hung out with him fourteen years ago.