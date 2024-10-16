Julie Chrisley Appeals Prison Sentence: I’m Only a Teeny, Tiny Criminal!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julie Chrisley really wants to get out of prison.

This is something, of course, she may have wanted to consider before she went ahead years ago and broke a number of United States laws.

On September 25, a federal judge resentenced the disgraced reality star to seven years behind bars due to her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, declining her request back then for less time in prison than was originally imposed.

The judgement came down after an appeals court vacated her original sentence from 2022.

Now, however, the Chrisley Knows Best alum and her legal team are appealing the decision and hoping to reduce the period of time Julie must spend as an inmate.

Chrisley’s lawyer, Alex Little, asked a judge this week to reduce to cut his client’s sentence down by approximately two years.

He argued in his filing that Chrisley was a minor player in the aforementioned crimes… and that her “scattered offenses” were “dramatic mistakes.”

The attorney also emphasized that Julie has behaved well and taken advantage of enrichment opportunities during her 20 months in prison so far, receiving more than 70 certificates.

For her part, federal prosecutor Annalise Peters has argued that Julie played a “core part” of a fraudulent scheme and that she had not apologized, shown remorse or admitted any wrongdoing for her deeds.

About two years ago, Julie was convicted of federal tax evasion and bank fraud alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino.

According to their indictments, the spouses deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to be approved loans.

The prosecution also alleged that the couple actively hid millions they made from the show Chrisley Knows Best, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009.

“I just feel as though the judge exercised some bias against Julie,” Jay V. Surgent, another member of Julie’s legal team, told The Sun last month.

“I do think [Judge Ross] was trying to make an example of [Julie] because of her status. The higher profile a person is, the more example the courts, State or Federal, like to make of that person.”

This attorney said he believed his client was entitled to “less than 60 months” behind bars and that she “should’ve gotten three to four years maximum,” noting that he did NOT see the benefit of Julie being being handed a seven-year sentence.

Perhaps the thinking was less beneficial, though, and more punitive.

For his role in lying to the government, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The wealthy and very spoiled star was ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution, although the amount was eventually lowered to $4.7 million.

Todd is at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida — with a release date in September 2032, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The husband and wife reportedly haven’t spoken in over 14 months.