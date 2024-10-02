Diddy Accused of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Boy

The legal cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to escalate.

With the rapper behind bars after getting arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, 120 people have now come forward with new sexual assault allegations against the mogul.

Perhaps most notable, and most heinous? One of these accusers is a 9-year old boy.

On Tuesday, Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee held a press conference alleging Combs sexually abused a multitude of minors.

The attorney claimed one 9-year-old boy was abused after he auditioned at the Bad Boy Records Studio in New York City.

“Other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee said.

“All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

Added Buzbee:

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

The lawyer said his team had “collected pictures, video, texts,” which would expose, “Many powerful people … many dirty secrets.”

According to NBC News, Buzbee — who alleges that 25 of the aforementioned victims were minors — plans to file the lawsuits in the various states over the next 30 days.

These new allegations come in the wake of being accused of hosting what he and his friends referred to as Freak-Off parties.

The federal indictment served last month claims that the artist organized “elaborate sex performances” during which women were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

According to this legal document, among supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Diddy accused by authorities of arranging, directing, masturbating during and often “electronically recording” the Freak Offs — while also transporting commercial sex workers “across state lines and internationally.

These gatherings were frequent in nature and allegedly lasted for days.

As of this writing, Diddy remains in custody because he was denied bail on September 17.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied all of the current charges against him and awaits his status hearing on October 9.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” the star’s attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement to E! News.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”