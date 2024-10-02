Taylor Swift Vows to Help Travis Kelce Lose Weight, 'Get His 6-Pack Back': Report

According to insiders, Taylor Swift is taking personal responsibility for Travis Kelce’s weight and overall physical condition.

As we previously reported, Kelce has struggled a bit on the field this season.

His Kansas City Chiefs are currently the only undefeated team in the AFC, but Kelce has not been his usual dominant presence in any of their four games.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, with star wide receiver Rashee Rice possibly out for the season, Kelce will need to step his game up if the Chiefs hope to continue their winning streak.

And Taylor intends to help him do exactly that.

Taylor Swift Wants to Help Travis Kelce Lose Weight

Many observers have unfairly concluded that Taylor is the cause of Travis’ current struggles.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Some have even gone so far as to claim that Chiefs coach Andy Reig might bench Travis because of Taylor.

Obviously, that’s absurd. But according to a new report from Life & Style, Taylor is determined to silence the haters by helping Travis leave his hard-partying ways behind him.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” one source says.

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her,” the insider adds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

“Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.”

The Taylor Diet

According to the insider, Taylor is “now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.”

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the source adds. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

In the past, Taylor has cut out alcohol so that she could be in her best shape on tour. And now it seems that she’s eager to help Travis transform his lifestyle.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Haters Gonna Hate

One sports media pundit specifically called out Travis’ habits during a recent podcast appearance.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” Todd McShay said about Travis during a recent episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast.”

He added that Travis had been “partying all offseason.”

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” McShay continued.

“I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being,”

Perhaps those words will motivate Travis to turn things around as the season progresses. Either way, he’s got the world’s most famous person in his corner!