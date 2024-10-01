Rich Homie Quan Cause of Death: Rapper Passes Away at 34

Rich Homie Quan, the platinum-selling rapper whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, passed away on September 5 in his Atlanta residence.

He as 34 years old. The cause of his death was not immediately released along with the news of his passing.

Now, nearly a month after his death, we know what took the young man from us too soon.

Rich Homie Quan performs during V-103 Live Pop Up Concert at Philips Arena on March 25, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (GETTY)

Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death

The Fulton County Medical Examiner said in a statement at the time of his death that they would be completing a full autopsy.

Sadly, the results will sound all too familiar.

Rich died due to from the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine, according to the medical examiner’s office in Fulton County, Georgia, per TMZ.

In other words, he overdosed on drugs. His death has been ruled an accident.

TMZ previousl obtained the recording of a 911 call placed by the star’s girlfriend on that Thursday afternoon… in which she says the artist was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat.

She also said Rich Homie Quan was unresponsive on a couch in their home — and that he began foaming at the mouth when she tried to move him.

Rich Homie Quan attends day one of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

His Legacy

Especially well known and beloved in his native city of Atlanta, the musician burst onto the scene in 2013 with the track “Type of Way.”

He followed it up with fan favorites such as “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Ride Out,” “Lifestyles” and “Save Dat Money.”

His debut album, “Rich as in Spirit,” was released in March 2018 and peaked at number-32 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The rapper at one joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project, “Rich Gang” and was was a frequent collaborator with fellow Atanta residents 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

Rich Homie Quan attends day one of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

The Tributes

“Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video,” 2 Chainz wrote today on Instagram after learning of this tragedy. “Special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. My condolences bru.”

Another rapper, Boosie, also acknowledged reports of an overdose causing Lamar’s death in a series of message posted on Twitter.

“JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA,” he said on this platform. “#tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music.”

In a follow-up post, Boosie added:

“WE GOT SOME GOOD ASS MEMORIES TOGETHER N THAT GO ALWAYS BRING A SMILE TO MY FACE #restupquan WE WAS COOKING UP SOME S— TOO.”

Lamar was father to four sons — two shared with Amber “Rella” Williams, plus two from a previous relationship. May he rest in peace.