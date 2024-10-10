Brittany Cartwright Hooked Up With Jax Taylor’s Friend After Breakup: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brittany Cartwright moved on very quickly after her split from Jax Taylor!

A source close to the situation revealed that Brittany hooked up with Jax’s friend right after their split, according to a report from Page Six.

The insider revealed that shortly after Jax and Brittany broke up in February, the Vanderpump Rules star began a “casual” fling with Julian Sensley. Julian is a basketball player-turned-actor, who was a bouncer at the bar TomTom.

After Brittany and Jax separated, the reality star reportedly began a short, “casual” physical relationship with Julian. The insider said that Brittany’s estranged husband “went beserk,” when he heard about the fling.

Brittany Cartwright sharing her truth during the first season of The Valley. (Youtube/Bravo)

The source also admitted that Brittany’s romance with Julian was part of Jax’s reason for seeking mental health treatment in July 2024.

Julian is now engaged, and he shares a child with his fiancée. The pair were reportedly “off and on.” During the relationship with Brittany, they were “going through a rough patch.”

Brittany did reveal that they had said that they could see other people in a June interview with E! News. “We’ve said going into this that we could test the waters with other people if we wanted to,” she said.

The drama surrounding the relationship will reportedly take part in The Valley season 2. The reality show’s next season is expected to air in 2025.

Julian also has an older child. An older rumor also romantically linked him to fellow Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

When Did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Break Up?

Brittany and Jax have been married since June 2019. They have one child together: Cruz Michael Cauchi. The pair seem dedicated to co-parenting Cruz since their split.

Jax had previously cheated on his wife, but it’s not clear if that played a part in the split.

They separated in February 2024. Brittany announced the separation on their podcast When Reality Hits.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Since the split, there have been a few times that people believed that they had reunited. The pair have remained separated since the split. In June, Brittany assured fans that they were still separated in the above-mentioned interview with E! She officially filed for divorce in August 2024.

What Have Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Said About the Split?

After filing for divorce, Brittany opened up about how difficult the process has been on the When Reality Hits podcast. Still, she said that she was looking forward to the future.

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she said.

While a divorce is undoubtedly difficult, Jax admitted that he felt that it was the right decision. He showed support for his ex on a separate episode of the podcast. “Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree that this is the right decision for our family,” he explained.

Jax seemed to own up to his own shortcomings, as he continued. “I don’t blame her at all. I mean, I can’t believe she’s been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest,” he said.