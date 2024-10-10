Drake Hogestyn’s Cause of Death Confirmed, So Very Tragic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the tragic passing of Drake Hogestyn.

As previously reported, the beloved soap opera actor died in late September at the age of 70.

Hogestyn was best known for having played the character of John Black on Days of Our Lives for nearly four decades.

Mary Beth Evans and Drake Hogestyn speak onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, Los Angeles on December 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, we can report that Hogestyn died from pancreatic cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by People Magazine.

Other contributing factors to his death included vomiting, dehydration and whole body toxicity.

The actor was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, and no autopsy was performed following his demise.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” read a statement from the Hogestyn family, which was posted to the Days of Our Lives Instagram account, about two weeks ago.

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Drake Hogestyn attends the Days of Our Lives book signing at Barnes and Noble at The Grove on October 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Corday Productions)

The actor’s family also chimed in to mourn their loved one, stating for the record how Hogestyn was a memorable artist and someone who meant so very much to his family and Days of Our Lives cast, crew and production team.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor,” the message added.

“He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Drake Hogestyn attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents’ 45 Years of Days of Our Lives celebration at the at Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on September 28, 2010 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Hogestyn made his Days of Our Lives debut in 1986 in an enigmatic role named “The Pawn,” although he grew into a favorite via the character of John Black.

The star and former costar Deirdre Hall, who played Marlena Evans, earned a Soap Opera Digest Award in 2005 for Favorite Couple.

“Drake was incredible man. He was funny, generous, and thoughtful,” wrote colleague Allison Sweeney on Instagram.

“He cared about every single scene, every person. He loves Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days.

“I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”