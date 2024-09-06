Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Brittany Cartwright Divorce: She Made the Right Call!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jax Taylor is not making any excuses.

He’s not shirking any responsibility and he’s not point fingers — unless you count the ones he has placed in his own direction.

On the latest edition of his podcast, the Bravo personality spoke out for the first time about his divorce from Brittany Cartwright after five years of marriage, surprising some listeners with the insight he had to share.

“I know that Brittany addressed our current situation on last week’s podcast. It’s been a really, really rough week. Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is,” Taylor said.

“Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree that this is the right decision for our family.”

Continued the Vanderpump Rules and The Valley cast member, referencing his wife:

“I don’t blame her at all. I mean, I can’t believe she’s been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest.”

Taylor previously cheated on Cartwright, although it is not believed that he did so again recently or that infidelity played a role in their divorce.

Last week, Brittany co-hosted this same podcast and said of the split, which will play out on The Valley Season 2:

“I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all.”

Taylor and Cartwright are parents of a three-year old son named Cruz.

“I’ll always love and care for Brittany. She’s the mother of my beautiful son,” Jax said on September 6.

“All I want for us is to be amicable and even hopefully really, really good friends. One day. I know I’m an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband.”

Taylor also addressed his recent stay in a mental health facility, which resulted in the diagnosis of PTSD and bipolar disorder.

“I got there and I f-cking hated it,” Taylor told fans.

“And then I loved it. I didn’t want to f-cking leave. I really, really didn’t. I was so sad leaving. I was crying, I was like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ I was scared to leave those front doors because I got up in the morning, had my breakfast, structure, every day. I was reading.”

He concluded on this topic:

“I now have a little bit better understanding of my mental health struggles. I’ve been put on some serious medication that’s actually been helping me out a lot.

“In time, I’ll definitely speak more about it openly, but right now I kind of just need to deal with this process.””

We’ll give the final word here to Cartwright, who said on her August 30 podcast:

“It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I’ve gained enough courage to strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth.

“It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my Cruzy, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”