Jax Taylor Enters In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Jax Taylor is taking steps to protect his mental health amid the breakdown of his marriage.
As we previously reported, Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright separated back in February after nearly five years of marriage.
Now, reps for Jax have confirmed that the troubled reality star will be checking into a facility to receive treatment for his mental health.
Jax Taylor Takes Decisive Step to Safeguard Mental Health
“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment,” a rep for Jax told Page Six this week.
“This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”
The news comes just weeks after Jax revealed that he was working with a new therapist in an effort to curtail his “serious anger issues.”
“I met a doctor at my bar, and she’s absolutely amazing. And I went in there, and I literally just broke down,” he explained.
“I’m like, ‘This is what’s wrong with me, and this is what I’m doing, and this is who l’m attacking. And I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child and I don’t want him to see me act like that.’”
Jax hasn’t offered any specifics about when and where his in-patient treatment will take place.
But it seems that his self-reported anger issues are still at the top of his priority list.
Jax and Brittany Are Still Separated
Despite reports that Jax and Brittany had gotten back together, the stars of Bravo’s The Valley are still living separately.
They revealed on a recent podcast episode that they’re trying to “exhaust everything else” before choosing divorce.
“We’re trying to live separately, we’re trying to possibly date other people, [and] we’re trying to, you know, figure out what works for us,” Jax said at the time.
Shortly thereafter, fans learned that Jax was dating a model named Paige Woolen.
Jax has repeatedly denied rumors that he cheated on Brittany with Woolen or anyone else.
Of course, Jax was caught being unfaithful in a storyline on Vanderpump Rules.
But as he often points out, that indiscretion happened before he and Brittany got married.
It’s anyone’s guess what will happen next in this turbulent relationship.
But we wish Jax Taylor all the best as he continues his mental health journey.