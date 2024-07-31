Jax Taylor Enters In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor is taking steps to protect his mental health amid the breakdown of his marriage.

As we previously reported, Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright separated back in February after nearly five years of marriage.

Now, reps for Jax have confirmed that the troubled reality star will be checking into a facility to receive treatment for his mental health.

Reality stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Jax Taylor Takes Decisive Step to Safeguard Mental Health

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment,” a rep for Jax told Page Six this week.

“This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Jax Taylor attends the Premiere Of “Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story” at Desert Dunes Golf Club on March 9, 2019 in Desert Hot Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)

The news comes just weeks after Jax revealed that he was working with a new therapist in an effort to curtail his “serious anger issues.”

“I met a doctor at my bar, and she’s absolutely amazing. And I went in there, and I literally just broke down,” he explained.

“I’m like, ‘This is what’s wrong with me, and this is what I’m doing, and this is who l’m attacking. And I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child and I don’t want him to see me act like that.’”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Jax hasn’t offered any specifics about when and where his in-patient treatment will take place.

But it seems that his self-reported anger issues are still at the top of his priority list.

Jax and Brittany Are Still Separated

Despite reports that Jax and Brittany had gotten back together, the stars of Bravo’s The Valley are still living separately.

They revealed on a recent podcast episode that they’re trying to “exhaust everything else” before choosing divorce.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“We’re trying to live separately, we’re trying to possibly date other people, [and] we’re trying to, you know, figure out what works for us,” Jax said at the time.

Shortly thereafter, fans learned that Jax was dating a model named Paige Woolen.

Jax has repeatedly denied rumors that he cheated on Brittany with Woolen or anyone else.

Reality star Jax Taylor attends â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Of course, Jax was caught being unfaithful in a storyline on Vanderpump Rules.

But as he often points out, that indiscretion happened before he and Brittany got married.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen next in this turbulent relationship.

But we wish Jax Taylor all the best as he continues his mental health journey.