Is Travis Kelce Benched Over ‘Partying’ With Taylor Swift?!

A new NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for another round of sports media’s most infuriating game, “Travis Kelce is struggling, and it’s all Taylor Swift’s fault.”

Yes, after three games, Travis has yet to put in the type of dominant performance that Kansas City Chiefs’ fans have come to expect from their favorite tight end.

Of course, there are likely many factors at play there, not the least of which is the fact that Kelce will turn 35 next month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

(For context, he’s about a decade older than the other two tight ends on the Chiefs’ roster.)

In the past, Travis’ performance has improved as the season progressed, and that’ll likely happen again this year.

But don’t tell that to the hot take machines who earn their living spewing nonsense on lesser-known sports podcasts!

Then again, news that Coach Andy Reid was benching players didn’t help matters…

Travis Kelce looks depressed during a winning game of the 2024-25 season. (Youtube/NFL)

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Announces Star Player Has Already Been Benched

During the Super Bowl champs third game back of the 2024-25 season, less attention was put on the fact that the guys won three games in a row than Travis Kelce sitting on the bench.

Cameras caught Travis looking sullen and depressed. Some assumed it was due to his girlfriend missing the game; others worried it was because of his poor performance during the game. The latter feared Travis’ time on the bench would continue if his game didn’t get into check.

And then Andy Reid announced he was benching one of his star players for the foreseeable future.

But, it’s not Travis!

The left tackle position remains a major question for the Chiefs, as neither rookie Kingsley Suamataia nor second-year Wanya Morris have stood out in a significant way.

That’s why, after winning three games in a row, Reid told reporters that Morris would start in Week 4 against the Chargers. Suamataia therefore has officially been benched, and it’s unclear when he’ll get that left tackle job back.

So Travis is safe – for now…

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay blasted Travis during a recent appearance on something called “The Ryen Russillo Show.”

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay asked, according to Page Six.

“That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the pundit continued.

“I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Many Causes of Travis’ Tough Season

McShay went on to dismiss claims Kelce’s diminished production is a consequence of the fact that he’s a frequent target for double coverage by opposing defenses.

“Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not,” he said.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will.

“He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

What Does the Future Hold For Travis and Taylor?

So will Travis Kelce retire at the end of the current NFL season? It seems highly likely, especially if he achieves his goal of leading the Chiefs to an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Whatever the case, even if Travis has lost a step, and his current woes prove permanent, it’s absurd to blame the decline on Taylor.

But sadly, it’s not an uncommon take. Some deranged fans have even called for Taylor to be banned from NFL games.

Fortunately, McShay doesn’t take things that far. In fact, he acknowledges that there are multiple factors contributing to Travis’ lackluster season.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I don’t see the same explosiveness. I see him wearing down a little bit in games. It’s OK. He’ll work himself back into shape. It’s not the first guy ever who’s not quite in the elite shape that he was,” McShay said.

“I think Kelce’s doing more commercials and things. He’s been at more events, doing more things socially,” he elaborated.

“It’s impossible to carry that schedule and still put in the same amount of time for football.”

Of course, Travis maintained a wildly hectic schedule last season, and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

So it’s possible that this McShay character simply doesn’t know what he’s talking about.