Ariana Grande’s Telling the Truth About Her Nose & Face & She Can Prove It

Ariana Grande got a nose job. Ariana Grande’s had a facelift. Ariana Grande’s had loads of plastic surgery from top to bottom!

These are the rumors that have been circulating around the pop star for the better part of the lat decade. Her career started as a Nickelodeon darling in her teen years, but now she’s a renowned pop star and celebrated actress.

But her look has changed since those early Sam and Cat days. Then again, who looks the same as they did when they were 17? (You stay out of this, Paul Rudd!)

Time and time again, Ariana Grande has made it clear her boobs and face and nose have never seen the mean side of a plastic surgeon’s knife.

The public refused to believe her. Now, there’s no way for any of us to escape the truth!

Ariana Grande attends Jingle Ball 2013 in this throwback pic from the start of her career! (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Ariana Grande’s Boobs, Nose, and Face Are Real – And Here’s the PROOF!

As a woman in Hollywood, Ariana is under the same scrutiny as many of her contemporaries. The world loves talking about her relationships – and divorces – just as much as they love talking about her music. But perhaps more so than that, people like to chat about how she looks:

Who is she wearing? What is her beauty routine? Why always with the ponytail?

But when it comes to plastic surgery, Ariana has been fierce in denying any rumors that she’s had work done.

Hoping to put the chatter to rest for all time, she stepped into the hot seat to prove she isn’t lying about her plastic surgery past.

Ariana joined her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo in taking the “Lie Detector Test” for Vanity Fair. She was grilled on everything from her love of Disney to ex-boyfriends.

Then, Cynthia got down to it and asked her about every single rumor about her body. No part was off limits!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande Tells The Truth About Nose Job, Butt Lift, and Boob Implants

“This is the best day of my life,” Ariana exclaimed as her Wicked co-star fired question after question about her Ari getting plastic surgery.

She started off with a big one. “Did you get your nose done?” Cynthia asked. Ariana swiftly and confidently answered, “No.” The lie decteror confirmed her answer.

“Did you get a boob job?” Cynthia asked next, and again, Ariana answered with a confident, ”No.” The test proved she was being truthful.

The list carried on from there, with Cynthia asking about chin implants, fox eye lifts, and even a brazilian butt lift. The latter actually left Ari a bit speechless. “No, that wouldn’t work for me. That’s not my thing,” she insisted.

There was one procedure however that she did have a slightly different answer. When asked about having a facelift, she said, “No, not yet. But I’m open!”

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Ariana Grande’s Nose Job Confessions In ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Now, here’s where the interview took a turn!

Earlier in the interview, Ariana was shown a photo of herself in the early days of her career. In the picture, she’s standing alongside her devoted brother, Frankie Grande.

While she reminisced about her iconic red hair and how much they looked like “babies,” she made a sly remark about how someone’s nose had changed since then.

Oh no, not her own. Frankie’s! ““That was two noses ago for Frankie,” she quipped.

Ariana Admits She’s Had Some Work Done, But Wants To Live Body Positive

While the laundry list of surgeries presented to her Ariana could not admit to, she did confess, once again, to visiting the plastic surgeon a time or two

“I’ve had fillers and botox,” she explained, “ but I stopped that four years ago.”

Now, this isn’t the first time she’s been upfront about this. During a beauty video with Vogue last year, she made a similar confession, although with a bit more context.

“I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox,” she told Vogue.

“I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

This aligns squarely with her body positive approach to her life over the last few years. Ariana has been very vocal on her social media about being “gentler” to each other, but most especially to ourselves.

“I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” Ariana said in a TikTok in 2023.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”