Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Breakup Leak: The Rumor & Truth About Contract Romance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will break up later this month and release a prepared statement that both sides agreed to a long time ago in writing.

If you believe this leaked contract that’s going around.

Which you shouldn’t, according to Travis himself.

But let’s back up a little bit here. Let’s review all the hubbub and separate the fact from fiction

Travis Kelce in action during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce The Leaked Breakup Contract Rumor

Earlier this week, Reddit users were stunned to see a leaked contract — purportedly written up by PR firm Full Scope — that included actual excerpts from this alleged joint statement.

The idea here is that Kelce and Swift’s very public romance has been nothing but a publicity stunt… and that it was always meant to be wrapped up by the fall of 2024.

“Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration,” reads this supposed statement.

“They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

Pretty bland and generic, tbh. The statement goes on:

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The contract also says that the break-up announcement would focus on Kelce growing as a person, along with any split being a “natural part of life.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The Truth: Travis is Stronger Than Ever, No Breakup In Sight!

In the real world, of course, Kelce is basically living with Swift.

Yes, there was some chatter early on that the relationship was a farce and that each side was simply in it for attention.

But no one who has seen the smile on Kelce’s face when he talks about Swift can still believe this; no one can listen to Kelce talk about Swift and not instantly see just how smitten the tight end is with the singer.

Plus, Taylor is making sure that all of her time off between now and October is spent at all of Travis’ games. She was confirmed to be at the first game of the season on September 5 and should be at least 6 more before heading back on tour.

We love you, always, Taylor Swift! (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Travis Is Fighting Back!

Along these lines, Kelce’s PR company has pushed back against this rumored contract. HARD.

Full Scope released a statement of its own this week (a real one, we should emphasize) that says the joint statements making its way around social media is “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the company tells The Daily Mail.

Real talk, folks?

Taylor Swift was the most successful solo artist in music history before she ever met Travis Kelce.

And Kelce was arguably the best tight end to ever play in the National Football League.

Neither of these stars needed the other to advance his or her career in any way.

It’s a sad state of affairs when cynical actors get involved to question the authenticity of feelings, simply because those who possess said feelings are famous.

Kelce and Swift are totally gonna get married and have lots of cute kids and we cannot wait to cheer them on every step of the way.