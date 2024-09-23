Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs Game & Travis Looked Miserable: What’s Going On?

Taylor Swift skipped Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s the first game she’s missed this season.

Obviously, as possibly the most famous person on the planet, Taylor has a very busy schedule.

But she very rarely misses an opportunity to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, dismantle opposing defenses.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Last night’s outing wasn’t exactly a career game for Kelce, who managed just four catches for thirty yards.

But the Chiefs managed to pull out a close 22-17 prime-time win on the road against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.

Of course, across the social media landscape, many conversations were focused less on the events on the field and more on the glaring absence in the stands.

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip Sunday’s Chiefs Game?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It takes a lot to keep Taylor away from a Chiefs game.

Usually, if she’s not cheering Travis on from the stadium’s luxury box, it means she’s entertaining tens of thousands of screaming fans on stage.

But the Eras Tour is currently on hiatus, and Taylor doesn’t have any concerts scheduled until November.

So where was she last night?

Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, this is 2024, so you probably won’t be surprised to learn that folks on X (formerly Twitter) immediately cooked up a bunch of insane conspiracy theories.

Are Taylor and Travis Headed For a Breakup?

Naturally, a handful of alarmists were able to go viral by jumping to ridiculous conclusions.

Some even went so far as to dredge up that ridiculous Taylor-Travis “breakup contract” from a few weeks ago.

They noted that the scheduled split date (on the obviously fake contract) was September 28. Then they speculated that Taylor’s absence on Sunday might have been the couple’s way of setting the stage for an announcement.

The whole idea is pretty dumb. But these days, lots of dumb ideas spread like wildfire on social media!

So What’s Going On With These Two?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The likeliest explanation for Taylor’s absence last night is also the most boring one:

She probably decided that she just wanted to lay low and watch the game on TV.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Taylor and Travis have struck a “good balance” between hanging out at home and going out in the weeks since she returned from the European leg of her tour.

“They are both chill people who love their downtime,” said the insider.

“Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives.:

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The insider added that Taylor still “loves cheering Travis on and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on.”

“Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back,” said the source.

So will Taylor be on hand when the Chiefs take on the Chargers in LA next week?

Only time will tell. But you can be sure the conspiracy theorists will lose their minds if she’s not in the stands!

So Then What’s Up With Travis’ Face?

No, no – we’re not talking about the ‘stache’ Honestly, it’s starting to grow on us.

No, midway through the game, cameras panned to Travis while he was on the bench and he looked just, well, MISERABLE.

There honestly isn’t any other way to describe. Downcast. Gloomy. Depressed – sure, but MISERABLE really seals it.

Those conspiracy theorists we mentioned earlier latched on to the idea that this had something to do with Taylor’s absence. But for those of us actually paying attention, the video was actually taken while the Falcons held a 14-10 lead over Kansas City before halftime.

You’d be bummed too if your were losing AND your QB keeps throwing the ball to other players AND you haven’t scored a touchdown this season AND your girl wasn’t there to cheer you on.

But maybe just the first 3 things, TBH.