‘Sister Wives’: Will Leon Brown Return to Family’s TLC Show This Season?

Will Sister Wives‘ Leon Brown return to their family’s show?

Since coming out, Leon Brown has faced rejection. While some family members have been unkind, a small but vicious minority of Sister Wives fans have bombarded them with transphobia.

Still, Leon and their spouse, Audrey Kriss, have been living their best lives without the show for years.

Now, however, the TLC reality series has changed. Leon’s return could add a new dynamic — and plenty of fans would be happy for an on-screen update.

Leon Brown hasn’t appeared on ‘Sister Wives’ in years

Before coming out, Leon spent their teen years as a TLC reality star on Sister Wives. They were also active in filming for the show in 2020.

Sister Wives cameras documented their move to Chicago. There was an expectation that the series would also one day cover their wedding to Audrey Kriss.

Instead, Leon seemed to simply vanish from the series. Perhaps it was the distance or even their desire for privacy. Some Sister Wives fans on social media have suggested that Kody Brown got them booted from the show.

In 2022, Leon came out as trans, sharing their new name — Leon — as well as their they/them pronouns.

The year before, in 2021, Audrey Kriss had done the same. It is not uncommon for “T4T” (that is, a romance involving two or more transgender partners) relationships to begin before one or both partners have come out. Sometimes, love is about taking a very personal journey together.

Leon underwent top surgery in 2023. While not all nonbinary folks (or even binary transgender folks) choose to have a chest reduction or augmentation, as that is a personal decision. Sometimes, it can be as simple as wanting to be able to wear the right clothes at the beach. Or reducing the odds of a stranger misgendering them.

Could Leon Brown return to ‘Sister Wives’ in the future?

Clearly, Leon has had a lot going on in their life. Their Instagram page shows snapshots of their life. But social media is not the same as Sister Wives.

After starting the show at just 15, Leon absolutely deserves full control over how much of their life makes it onto people’s screens. Reality TV is chaotic, and Leon has every right to peace of mind.

That said, not appearing on TLC doesn’t stop Leon from becoming part of it. Leon, the only child of Kody and Meri Brown, didn’t have to film for their parents’ marriage to (finally) fall apart. Their life is not untouched by reality TV.

If Leon were to show up on Sister Wives, they would likely be appearing alongside either a sibling or Meri.

(Viewers may remember that Leon and Audrey temporarily moved in with Meri during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic)

But reality TV does not film every day of the year. Leon could visit Meri when production isn’t recording. And Leon could do the same with their siblings. Reality stars have lives, friends, and relations even when cameras are not rolling.

Still, there are benefits to fame

In recent months Leon has used their platform to boost crowdfunding campaign for those in need. This includes victims of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

They are also outspoken about the LGBTQ+ community. Not every person wants to be an activist, and would rather just live their lives. But in a world full of bigotry, many with a platform feel that it is their calling.

Leon may see their platform grow further if they spent more time on Sister Wives. But everyone, even activists, needs to be able to find a way to balance good work for the world and being good to themselves. Sometimes, you have to prioritize your own peace.