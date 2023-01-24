Leon Brown, Transgender Sister Wives Star, Undergoes Gender Reassignment Surgery

Leon Brown — the only child of Sister Wives cast members Meri and Kody Brown — revealed over the weekend that they have undergone gender-affirming top surgery.

The realty star came out with this news about six and a half months after announcing their new name and pronouns.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Leon shared their morning routine with fans while shirtless… showing off the results of the aforementioned procedure.

Not many other details were provided at the time, but here is a screen capture from the video:

Leon Brown has undergone partial gender reassignment surgery. This is a photo posted post-procedure on TikTok.

Leon had not previously mentioned that they going under the knife in this manner, although their fiance, Audrey Kriss (who is also transgender), confirmed in May that they had undergone the surgery.

“Crazy what some self love and time to yourself can do sometimes,” Audrey captioned a post comparing where they were in 2020 to where they are today, adding:

“These past few years have been hard but I have been fortunate to have had some amazing moments of growth and joy along the way.”

Audrey also posted back in June about undergoing gender-affirming top surgery when they shared a photo from a Pride event.

When coming out as transgender last year, Leon said they were sharing this part of themself to “let folks in, and also to set some boundaries.”

Continued the TLC personality:

i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman.

and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.

We applauded Leon for living their truth back then, and we applaud them now as well.

Concluded Leon in June:

being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself.

and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process.

here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.

Neither Meri nor Kody Brown has yet commented on their child undergoing this surgery.

Both have been supportive in the past, however.

It’s also worth noting that Meri and Brown ended their relationship two weeks ago.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

A