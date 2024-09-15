‘Sister Wives’: Will Christine Brown Ever Leave the Show?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Christine Brown ready to leave Sister Wives for good?

Better question: Can she really remain on the show Sister Wives... when she is no longer a sister wife?

The 19th season of Sister Wives kicks off in September, and the family is as fractured as ever. Taking their lead from Christine, both Janelle and Meri have ended their marriages to Kody Brown.

As Christine was the first, many were – and remain still – unsure if she’ll continue with the show now that she’s no longer married to Kody.

To be frank, Christine has been very honest about this topic, letting fans know exactly when she plans on leaving Sister Wives for good.

(Image Credit: TLC)

The Beginning of The End

Christine married Kody spiritually on March 25, 1994, becoming his third “wife” after Meri and Janelle.

Fast forward to October 2022, when fans watched as Christine and Kody’s marriage dissolved for good in the 17th season.

Over the course of that season, viewers went behind the scenes of their unhappy union and watched as Christine and Kody talked in detail about their challenges and issues.

“I think we both just need to be free of each other,” Christine told Kody on the September 18 installment of the TLC series, adding at the time:

“It was bad before COVID.

“It’s been 10, 12 years of bad.”

The mother of six announced a few months before that episode aired that she was done with spiritual husband Kody, splitting from her spouse after finally realizing just how one-sided their relationship had become.

For his part, Kody revealed in the Season 17 “tell-all” episode that part of the reason he spiritually married her was that she was “polygamist royalty.”

He selfishly knew that her family name could help boost his status inside the church. Kody actually called his marriage to Christine an “ego” boost.

With their divorce finalized in 2021, many fans thought she would be gone from the show after season 17.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Is Christine Leaving Sister Wives After This Season?

But that wasn’t the case. In fact, she not only stuck around for season 18, she appears in season 19 as well.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show.”

And Christine has kept that promise and beyond. For her, despite no longer being married to Kody, she still considers herself a sister wife, namely because she is so close to Janelle.

“As far as Sister Wives goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly,” Christine explained, which turned out to be incredibly true.

The two shared many family moments together throughout the last two seasons. In fact, in the an interview, she even planted the seed that turned into something very special for her.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine Getting A Spin-off

“As far as a spin-off, dude, I’m totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck,” Christine added to ET.

That interview was from 2022, when she was just casually dating after her split from Kody.

Two years later, not only is she married, but her wedding was turned into a spin-off from the Sister Wives franchise.

The two-episode special gave fans an inside look at Christine’s wedding planning, bachelorette (so to speak), and the big day, which only Janelle attended.

Kody, Robyn, and Meri were not invited.

The success of the special proved that there is life beyond the initial franchise for the former wives of Kody Brown.

So, if Christine ever does decide to leave Sister Wives, she has a career waiting for her on the other side.