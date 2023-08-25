SURPRISE! Leon Brown and Audry Kriss are Married!

Here comes to the bride?

When it comes to Leon Brown and Audry Kriss, it’s more like:

There went the brides.

Indeed, Sister Wives fans, followers and viewers… Brown and Kriss are MARRIED!

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss are wife and wife. They got married back in 2022. (Instagram)

This is new information, but it actually is not a new development.

The only child of Meri Brown and Kody Brown, Leon exchanged vows back with Kriss on October 29, 2022, according to their marriage certificate obtained by Us Weekly, The Sun and other celebrity gossip outlets.

The couple apparently got married in a simple ceremony inside of a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Neither Leon nor Kriss has publicly confirmed their nuptials.

Leon Brown exchanged vows with Audrey Kriss in October of 2022. (Instagram)

However, Leon wrote the following just weeks after she got married last year, along with a montage of photos of her brand new spouse:

“It’s in these little moments that I feel life the most. It’s in the in betweens, the spots of unfinished-ness, the places where it’s so easy to get lost.

“That is where I feel the most alive, the most abundant in my humanness, in my mess, in the wholeness of my lived experience.

“I find myself most when I notice these moments most. I see the deepest glimmers of my fullest self in the liminality.”

Meri Brown and her daughter pose here at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. (THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM)

Brown came out as transgender in June 2022.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my sh-t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they began at the time.

“So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my sh-t figured out, to let you know that I am trans.”

“My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

Leon Brown shared this photo on Instagram back in 2022. (Instagram)

Leon, who has always had the support of their famous parents, then underwent gender reassignment surgery about six months after making this announcement.

Meri, who remains very close with her only child, wrote “you are my sunshine” in the Comments section of Leon’s transgender reveal post… while Kody has not publicly spoken about Leon’s decision, lifestyle and/or identity.

Leon, meaanwhile, met Audrey while they were both attending Westminster College.

After two years of dating, they announced their engagement in January 2019.

Sisters Wives star Leon Brown shared this photo to announce that she and girlfriend Audrey Kriss had been approved for their new apartment. (Instagram)

“I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” the TLC personality told People Magazine while confirming their engagement.

Leon continued to gush about their partner, while revealing when they believed Audrey was The One.

“I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on,” they said at the time.

“There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!