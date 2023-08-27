Kody Brown: Is He Actually Disgusted by His Transgender Child?!?

Look.

It doesn’t take a lot for the editors of this celebrity gossip website to say something negative about Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives patriarch has proven himself to be very selfish, quite sexist and generally driven only by his own needs and desires.

We’ve frequently applauded Christine, Jenelle and Meri from choosing to walk away from their spiritual unions.

(TLC/Instagram)

But even we find the following report to be difficult to believe.

And we sincerely hope it isn’t true.

According to The Sun, Kody Brown has a serious issue with his daughter Leon’s choice to come out and live as a transgender individual, especially in the wake of their pronoun change and gender reassignment surgery.

“He does not support Leon’s transition at all,” a source now tells this publication, adding for all to read:

“He’s actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is.”

(TLC)

Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

They wrote the following on social media in June 2022:

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my sh-t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they began.

“So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my sh-t figured out, to let you know that I am trans.”

“My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them,” they revealed.

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss are wife and wife. They got married back in 2022. (Instagram)

Leon went on to say “I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive.”

“So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman,” they wrote. “And here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world.”

“And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Leon said that “Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself,” but “there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.”

“Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Meri Brown and her daughter pose here at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. (THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM)

For her part, Meri has referred online to Leon as her “sunshine” and proudly posed with them at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023, as you can see above.

Conversely, Kody and Leon do not follow each other on Instagram.

Moreover, Kody “is following numerous accounts that are transphobic and regularly post hate-filled rhetoric about trans people,” the famous blogger Without A Crystal Ball wrote back on August 11.

Leon Brown exchanged vows with Audrey Kriss in October of 2022. (Instagram)

We just learned that Leon actually married their partner, Audrey, late last year… but we don’t know for sure whether Kody attended the ceremony.

It sure doesn’t sound that way.

“Kody is telling close friends, ‘This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised,'” writes the Sun, emphasizing that Meri does NOT share her ex-spouse’s view.

AT ALL.

“Leon is her only child, and she wasn’t going to disown them. She will pick Leon over Kody every day.”