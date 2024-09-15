Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite, Hold Hands, KISS!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck simply cannot quit each other.

Even when legal documents tell them they sort of have to.

In late August, Lopez filed to divorce Affleck of a summer spent scarcely with her famous husband in any way, shape or form.

It was a development the entire world saw coming.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

On Saturday, however, the estranged spouses with spotted with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

And they weren’t simply hammering out the details of their impending divorce, according to an onlooker.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” an insider told Page Six.

Yes, that really does say holding hands and kissing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

At another point, the superstars were photographed having what seemed to be an intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building.

Affleck’s children — Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — as well as Lopez’s 16-year old twins, Emme and Max, were also spotted with their parents insider of the hotel.

Adding to the confusion and/or the complexity?

Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner who was ALSO seen leaving the hotel with her kids after grabbing brunch. There just a whole lot going on here apparently, folks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on June 12, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lopez filed her divorce paperwork on what would have been the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences as the basis for the split.

The singer/actress also cited April 26 as as the date of separation, which backed up widespread speculation over the past few months that Affleck and Lopez were basically done as a romantic item.

Affleck has been spotted with his wedding ring on in ages, while the pair even put their shared home up for sale in June.

The stars first got together way back in 2002, only to get engaged and then call off the engagement two years later.

Each went on to have kids and get married to other people, reconciling in 2021 after Lopez broke off her romance with former steroid user Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The two reportedly didn’t sign a prenup before they married, which could potentially lead to a battle over assets, including their aforementioned Beverly Hills mansion that they put up for sale for $68 million two-plus months ago.

Might Lopez and Affleck have simply been discussing this issue over the weekend?

Yes.

By at least one account, however, their tongues were doing a lot more than just talking. Stay tuned for more!