We know that Travis Kelce likes to party, but is he always drunk?
On the latest episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, actress Jana Kramer suggested that Travis might have a drinking problem.
In fact, she said that he seems to be hammered pretty much around the clock.
Jana Kramer Claims Travis Kelce Is ‘Always Drunk’
“To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s just always drunk,” said Jana, according to Page Six.
She went on to allege that Taylor is drinking more than ever these days because of her relationship with Travis.
“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep,” said Jana.
Jana also explained that she was not a fan of Kelce’s “aggression.”
She said that she initially thought that Taylor and Travis were the “cutest” couple, but now feels that the Chiefs tight end “remind[s her] of an ex.”
Jana didn’t name names, but it’s worth noting that she was married to Mike Caussin of the Washington Redskins from 2015 to 2021.
Co-host Josie Van Dyke shouted Caussin’s name before quipping, “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”
Jana Doubles Down
From there, Kramer leveled more criticism at the world’s most obsessed-over celebrity couple.
She said that she “fell asleep” listening to Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album.
Then she alleged that Kelce us “corny” and “cheesy” for “loving the attention” that comes with dating Swift.
“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” she concluded.
“But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”
Obviously, Jana is just speculating about the boozy turmoil that she thinks might exist within Travis and Taylor’s relationship.
It’s true that Travis and Taylor have been spotted drinking together on several occasions.
But they’re a relatively new couple, and they’re both very busy people. And it seems that they just enjoy having fun when the opportunity presents itself.
Taylor has been much more low-key in some of her previous relationships. But she and Travis have been pretty liberal with the PDAs ever since word of their romance went public.
They’ll always have to deal with shade from the haters who think they’re mismatched.
But hopefully, Taylor is teaching Travis how to shake it off.