We know that Travis Kelce likes to party, but is he always drunk?

On the latest episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, actress Jana Kramer suggested that Travis might have a drinking problem.

In fact, she said that he seems to be hammered pretty much around the clock.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer Claims Travis Kelce Is ‘Always Drunk’

“To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s just always drunk,” said Jana, according to Page Six.

She went on to allege that Taylor is drinking more than ever these days because of her relationship with Travis.

“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep,” said Jana.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jana also explained that she was not a fan of Kelce’s “aggression.”

She said that she initially thought that Taylor and Travis were the “cutest” couple, but now feels that the Chiefs tight end “remind[s her] of an ex.”

Jana didn’t name names, but it’s worth noting that she was married to Mike Caussin of the Washington Redskins from 2015 to 2021.

Jana Kramer attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Co-host Josie Van Dyke shouted Caussin’s name before quipping, “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”

Jana Doubles Down

From there, Kramer leveled more criticism at the world’s most obsessed-over celebrity couple.

She said that she “fell asleep” listening to Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album.

Then she alleged that Kelce us “corny” and “cheesy” for “loving the attention” that comes with dating Swift.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” she concluded.

“But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”

Obviously, Jana is just speculating about the boozy turmoil that she thinks might exist within Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

Travis Kelce talks to the media during a Kansas City press conference at DFB Campus on November 03, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It’s true that Travis and Taylor have been spotted drinking together on several occasions.

But they’re a relatively new couple, and they’re both very busy people. And it seems that they just enjoy having fun when the opportunity presents itself.

Taylor has been much more low-key in some of her previous relationships. But she and Travis have been pretty liberal with the PDAs ever since word of their romance went public.

They’ll always have to deal with shade from the haters who think they’re mismatched.

But hopefully, Taylor is teaching Travis how to shake it off.