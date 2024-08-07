Blake Lively Pays Ultimate Tribute to Britney Spears at It Ends With Us Premiere

At this point, we all know how much Blake Lively adores Ryan Reynolds.

She gushes over her husband at every conceivable opportunity; it’s both very annoying and very endearing.

As it turns out, meanwhile, Blake Lively also adores Britney Spears.

And we know this for a fact after the August 6 of the film It Ends With Us in New York City.

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress caused very drop in a 12-block radius to drop by donning the same Versace gown once modeled on an Italian runway by Spears back in 2002.

It wasn’t exactly a coincidence, either.

“I couldn’t believe I found it. This dress should be in the Met,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight of the dress, adding of the icon who formerly wore it:

“Britney has meant so much to me. To see a woman who works so hard

“As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine and be your most vibrant self.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ahead of the premiere for this movie, which is based on a best-selling book, Lively also paid lengthy tribute to Britney Spears via Instagram.

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” the mother of four wrote in a Story featuring a gleeful Spears in the same exact dress.

“Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work.

“Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

Brandon Sklenar, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It Ends With Us hits theaters on August 9.

In it, Lively plays the role of Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with aspirations of opening a flower shop.

Relatedly, Justin Baldoni stars as her love interest, neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid; while Jenny Slate takes on the character of Lily’s best friend and Ryle’s sister.

Previously, we confirmed that a Britney Spears biopic is in the works and that the artist would get the final say over who portrays her on the big screen.

Might Lively just turned herself into the leading contender?