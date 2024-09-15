Robyn Brown Pregnant with Kody Brown’s Next Baby?!?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Robyn Brown PREGNANT?! Let us be clear up front:

Inquiring minds want to know, but we are not fans of questions such as the one posed above.

It’s really no one’s business whether or not someone is pregnant and is a pretty rude invasion of privacy to open wonder about the state of a woman’s womb.

But this is a topic among Sister Wives fans on social media… and we are a celebrity gossip website… and readers do care about the future of the Brown family.

Has Robyn Brown gotten a nose job? This is a question many are asking. (TLC)

‘

‘Sister Wives’ Star Pregnant?

All this said, Robyn Brown may be pregnant.

Back in October of 2023, a Sister Wives TikTok fan account delved into this possibility by sharing a screenshot from the Sister Wives Fans Unite Facebook group that was posted shortly after filming for Season 18 wrapped up.

There wasn’t a ton to go on at the time.

Basically… a woman by the name of Amber said a friend of hers who lives in Flagstaff ran into Kody and Robyn, who were “talking about their baby to be.”

Elsewhere, a bunch of rude people on the Internet have said that Robyn has been looking recently as if she’s gained weight.

(TikTok)

We wouldn’t exactly call this hard evidence.

Here’s the thing, though:

Robyn has said in the past that she’s open to the expansion of her immediate family.

“Women talk about that feeling of like, ‘Oh, I’m done.’ I’ve never really got that,” Robyn said to Kody on an April 2021 episode of Sister Wives.

She added via confessional:

“You know when you’re young and you’re just thinking about having children and people will say, ‘How many kids are you going to have?’”

“I would always say, ‘Just as many as I’m supposed to have. As many as I’ve made promises to.”

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

How Many Kids Does Robyn Want?

Robyn is 45 years old, which would place her in the “geriatric” age group for pregnant women, according to the medical community.

But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t carry a baby to term in a healthy manner.

Robyn has three kids from her first marriage, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna. She and Kody then share a son (Solomon) and a daughter (Ariella) of their own.

Robyn Brown looks very unhappy in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Robyn and Kody, of course, have plenty to work on in their marriage before they can seriously think about having another child.

The former is especially struggling these days in the wake of Christine, Janelle and Meri all walking away from their plural relationships.

A Year Marred By Tragedy

It’s been a difficult year for the Browns in general.

In March, Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison Brown took his own life.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Not surprisingly, the 25-year-old’s passing has had a profound impact on the entire family.

And to say that the tragedy has not brought the Browns closer would be putting it mildly.

Kody says he’s overcome by guilt, anguished over the fact that he wasn’t able to help his son.

“It’s strange having your child pass,” Kody shared in an intimate interview just days before the premiere of the newest season of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives Season 19 will continue to display Kody Brown’s family. Well, what’s left of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

“The wave of grief is different that any wave of grief I have ever had with a best friend passing, with a relative passing. It’s different. And it is different in the idea that it’s irreconcilable — the future that we missed with him.”

“We could have been talking more,” Kody added of his bond with his son.

The Impact on Robyn

There have been rumors that Robyn has considered leaving Kody in the wake of Garrison’s death. But thus far, it looks as though she’s committed to making the marriage work.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Robyn’s life has been easy in the wake of this family tragedy. In fact, there have been signs that she may be struggling with her mental health.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Just last week, Mykelti Brown accused Robyn of behaving inappropriately at Garrison’s funeral.

We’ll likely find out more about the situation on Sister Wives Season 19. But for now, Robyn maintains that she just wants peace and happiness in her family.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my Sister Wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” she previously told People Magazine while sobbing over the dissolution of her family.

Robyn also revealed that she has no interest in pulling the plug on her own union.

“I just know how much I love Kody,” she told this same outlet.

“I know he’s a good guy. He’s doing his best.”