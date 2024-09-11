Sabrina Carpenter's Love Triangle: What Happened With Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fans have wanted the alleged Sabrina Carpenter love triangle explained for a while. We already know a lot.

After Sabrina Carpenter seemingly alluded to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in her music, public attention towards the alleged love triangle grew.

Outside of music, none of the three young, beautiful talents has directly addressed the tensions.

That may be about to change. If MTV gets their way, that could change on stage at the VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The VMAs could see Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello’s love triangle on stage

MTV sent out an invite to Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello for the Wednesday, September 11 Video Music Awards.

Rolling Stone confirms that all three will perform at the 2024 VMAs. So will others, including Chappell Roan.

There are high hopes that featuring all three members of an alleged love triangle will unleash some drama. At least, MTV is almost certainly hoping for just that.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for ‘SeÃ±orita,’ pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Remember, the VMAs have hosted historic moments before. The 2009 VMAs, which featured Lady Gaga’s memorable mashup of “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face,” also included Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift.

(It was but a prelude of what Ye would eventually become. Ominous foreshadowing, one might say)

But what exactly is the drama between Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, and Camila Cabello? It may be that, like Lady Gaga in 2009, some viewers aren’t actually familiar with it.

Shawn Mendes in support of the Shawn Mendes Foundation at David Yurman on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Fans want the alleged love triangle explained! What happened?

Memorably, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello entered a relationship in 2019. It seemed somewhat random and, at times, cringe. However, the young, hot couple continued dating until 2021, and seemed to part on good terms.

In April 2023, people spotted the two making out at Coachella. Sometimes, exes rekindle things — for a makeout session, a more serious hookup, or with a full reconciliation. No problem, right?

No problem … except that people had already spotted Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes out and about. Could they have just been friends? Sure. But there was a widespread belief that the two were dating. True or not, it seems to have motivated Camila to swoop in and reconnect with Shawn.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

It seems like a thing of the past. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have very publicly been an item (however on-again, off-again) since then. Camila and Shawn both seem chill following their second breakup, too.

There was also the appearance that Camila is single-white-femaling (yes, it’s a verb) Sabrina, even going blonde.

Sabrina has poured allusions to this situation into her music, particular the songs “Taste” and “Coincidence.” If you’re familiar with the rumors that we just discussed, then none of it seems subtle. Fans even expect to hear about this situation when Shawn drops new music in October.

Camila Cabello attends the Off-White fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Will the VMAs expose everything?

It’s unlikely that any of the parties involved would agree to a scripted confrontation about the alleged love triangle at the Video Music Awards.

However, as we mentioned, unscripted scandals and confrontations have very famously gone down.

We’re sure that MTV would love to see Sabrina Carpenter’s love triangle (alleged or otherwise) explained on live television.

https://twitter.com/itssmelyssaa/status/1828458230185632144

However, even the possibility that Shawn and both gorgeous musicians will be there at the same time is stirring up interest.

Simply put, people can tell that MTV is doing this on purpose. Inviting Sabrina Carpenter makes as much sense as Chappell Roan. Shawn and Camila are famous and talented, but didn’t really make the same kind of splash in 2024.

Clearly, viewers and MTV alike are hoping that the three will make a splash on Wednesday night. Only time will tell. In the mean time, the above information is as close to the Sabrina Carpenter love triangle being explained as any of us are likely to get.