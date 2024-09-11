Lenny Kravtiz’s Girlfriend: Who Will Be His Date To The VMAs?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lenny Kravtiz fans are wondering if he’ll be bringing a girlfriend to the 2024 VMAs tonight.

Truth be told, the rocker taking the stage is a big deal. The last time he performed was with Madonna for her ‘Ray of Light’ in 1998.

So who will be sharing this moment with him? Let’s dive into his dating history!

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz attend Saint Laurent at the Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California for the Saint Laurent Los Angeles show. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT)

Lenny Kravitz’s Girlfriend History

Lenny Kravitz’s most well-known relationship was with Lisa Bonet. The couple met in the mid-1980s and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples duos.

They married in 1987 and welcomed their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, a year later. However, the couple split in 1993 and while they’ve maintained a close and supportive friendship, it always has felt like Lisa was the one that got away.

“I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out,” he told People in February 2024.

From there, Lenny dated Vanessa Paradis for 5 years, before she got serious with Johnny Depp. He then dated Nicole Kidman in the early 2000s. Things got so serious the pair were actually secretly engaged, a fact that didn’t surface until Nicole started filming Big Little Lies with his daughter, Zoë.

From there, a slew of models were seen on his arm, including Adriana Lima and Barbara Fialho. But yet again, none of them lasted very long. Which brings us to today.

Lenny Kravitz and director, writer and daughter ZoÃ« Kravitz attend the European premiere of “Blink Twice” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

As of Right Now, Lenny’s Actually Celibate

Now, if he is in a relationship – and we’ll get to that in a second – the dynamics of that romance may be very different from what modern lovers are used to.

The rocker admitted on this 60th birthday that he is currently committed to remaining celibate until he meets the right person.

As Kravitz explained to The Guardian in an interview published May 30, “It’s a spiritual thing.”

Lenny had made the same vow before he married Lisa Bonet, and revealed that he’s committed to it again. “I have become very set in my ways,” he said, “in the way I live.”

So, what does that mean for any ladies in his life?

Lenny Kravitz performs at Tinderbox musicfestival in Odense, Denmark on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Is Lenny Kravitz Dating Anyone Now?

Most recently, Lenny was rumored to be dating Mexican model Ana Paula Valle.

That was back in March 2023, when the two were spotted shopping together in Hollywood at the time. Although they never confirmed the romance, this is the last person Lenny has been linked to in the last few years.

However, in the Guardian interview above, Lenny also confessed that he hadn’t been in a serious relationship for 9 years.

So, whether he is with Ana or not, Lenny has been upfront on his desire to get married again. All he needs is to find the right partner.

“I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it’s been something that’s been challenging for me,” Lenny said in an interview over the summer.

While admitting it’s “been quite a while” since he was married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, he added that it’s still a dream of his to be betrothed once again.

“It’s not just a fantasy, it’s something that I long for,” he explained. “But you cannot, everything takes the time that it takes, and I’ve had lots of lessons to learn. You truly must be ready with anything in life that you long for. When you’re ready, it will come.”