Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out Camila Cabello Feud, Beef with Shawn Mendes On New Album

The Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello feud seems to be erupting in song lyrics.

Sabrina’s new album, Short ‘n’ Sweet, is taking fans by storm. In addition to the title being a clear reference to her diminutive height, fans are already commenting on songs with similar vibes to her bestie Taylor Swift’s songs, especially “False God.”

But “Dumb and Poetic” and “Coincidence” seem to be very personal for Sabrina.

It looks like she’s taking a swipe at ex Shawn Mendes and at his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024.

Did you know that Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes were a thing?

Though Sabrina Carpenter is currently dating Barry Keoghan, in early 2023, she became linked with another heartthrob: Shawn Mendes.

Famously, Shawn and Camila Cabello have been getting together and breaking up repeatedly over the past several years. Many people didn’t even realize that he and Sabrina were an item.

In February 2023, shady yet often accurate gossip blog DeuxMoi alleged that Shawn and Sabrina were hanging out.

Shawn Mendes poses as David Yurman hosts event with Shawn Mendes in support of the Shawn Mendes Foundation at David Yurman on November 15, 2023.

Within weeks, the two were attending parties together — and, perhaps more importantly, leaving them together.

At the time, the two seemed to be avoiding relationship scrutiny. They avoided confirming anything.

That said, there were signs. In addition to them going places together, Shawn wore Sabrina Carpenter’s birthtone around his neck at a Vanity Fair party. Subtle, but not secretive.

Shawn has been wearing a necklace with Sabrina's birthstone since January

‘We are not dating’

Shawn Mendes has a lenghty history of flatly denying relationships (rather than simply avoiding the question). He even did this with Camila Cabello before the two started posting their awkward makeouts for the world to see.

So when he said “We are not dating,” about Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with RTL Boulevard, he left fans confused … but not necessarily surprised.

Some even felt that Shawn was playing games with sentence structure to avoid directly answering the question. Either way, he was clearly not confirming anything with Sabrina. Maybe to keep things private … or maybe for other, less honorable motives.

During a Q&A in LA, a fan asked Shawn Mendes if he was dating Camila Cabello. Mendes shook his head no. Remember Shawn Mendes claiming that he and Camila Cabello weren't an item? Fans have long, long memories.

Whatever the case was at the time when Shawn seemingly denied that he and Sabrina Carpenter were a thing, his words became true soon enough.

In April 2023, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were kissing at Coachella.

Different couples have different boundaries with kissing and sex. But unless there’s a whole lot that we don’t know about Sabrina, Shawn, and Camila, it was pretty safe for fans to assume that this meant that he and Sabrina were over.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella.

It sounds like Sabrina Carpenter is shading Camila Cabello; is this a feud?

In “Coincidence,” it sounds like Sabrina is referring to an unnamed woman picking up on Sabrina’s relationship … and swooping in to interfere.

“The second I put my head on your chest/She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense/Now her names comes up once, then it comes up twice/And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life,” Sabrina’s lyrics accuse.

Later comes the line: “What a surprise, your phone just died/Your car drove itself from LA to her thighs/Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021.

It’s obviously possible that Sabrina Carpenter’s lyrics aren’t about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. It could be, as the song title mentions, an astounding “coincidence.”

But it’s clear that Sabrina has noticed Shawn and Camila’s rekindled romance. She’s been liking posts about them on social media here and there.

Camila Cabello has not discussed Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes’ history. She has, to her credit, put forward “Espresso” as Song of the Summer. (Even though, obviously, “Good Luck Babe” is the true SotS)

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024.

It also sounds like she’s just roasting Shawn Mendes (which is always morally correct)

“Dumb & Poetic” is another Sabrina Carpenter track. This one isn’t about an alleged Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello feud at all. Instead, it takes aim at a self-obsessed know-it-all mansplainer who’s obnoxiously pretentious.

It’s not necessarily about Shawn Mendes. There are various internet theories pointing the finger at other guys who might be as insufferable as the lyrics describe.

But “I promise the mushrooms aren’t changing your life” could, potentially, be about Shawn Mendes. He has opened up about using psychedelics and his interest in holistic medicine.

"I promise the mushrooms aren't changing your life" oh sabrina don't expose shawn like that

During a lengthy interview with Zane Lowe, Sabrina Carpenter spoke — vaguely — about what had fueled some of her lyrics.

“I thought about some of these relationships. How some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had and they affected me the most. And I thought about the way that I respond to situations,” Sabrina explained “Sometimes it is very nice, and sometimes it’s not very nice.”

Sabrina added: “Hence songs like ‘Dumb & Poetic’, a gentle acoustic ballad that’s also a blistering takedown of a guy who masks his sleazy tendencies with therapy buzzwords and highbrow record collection.”

Whether that’s Shawn Mendes or someone else … ouch. Happy to hear her give this dude a good roasting. It sounds like he needs it.