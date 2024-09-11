Kim Kardashian Slammed by Theater Legend Patti LuPone: Don’t Try To Act!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s not every day that we see Kim Kardashian slammed by a living legend. But it has happened before.

This time, the living legend is the incomparable spitfire, Patti LuPone.

While promoting Agatha All Along alongside Aubrey Plaza, Patti was spitting fire in more ways than one.

She took aim at Kim Kardashian’s acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate. To be blunt, Patti did not come away impressed.

The incomparable Patti LuPone appears on Hot Ones Versus alongside a beloved castmate in September 2024. (Image Credit: First We Feast/YouTube)

Patti LuPone has some choice words regarding Kim Kardashian and her ‘acting’

On the Tuesday, September 10 episode of Hot Ones Versus, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza were ostensibly there to promote Agatha All Along.

The highly anticipated MCU spinoff stems from WandaVision, which was the first and remains the best of the Disney+ MCU projects. Agatha All Along seeks to double down on that same core audience: fans of Agatha Harkness and Billy Kaplan, fans of the mysterious and even whimsical side of comics, and (clearly, from their casting) LGBTQ+ comics fans who’ve gone largely ignored by the MCU as a whole.

Patti LuPone spoke bluntly to Aubrey Plaza as the castmates faced off with an array of supremely spicy wings between them. The wings were not as spicy as her dig at Kim Kardashian, however.

“There’s just some things people can’t do, and you just gotta admit you can’t do it. That’s all,” Patti LuPone suggested.

“Or don’t even try it,” she then amended. She’s not wrong — trying and failing is how you learn. But no one person can succeed at everything.

To make her point, Patti LuPone slammed Kim Kardashian, adding: “Everybody can’t do everything — like Kim f–king Kardashian, OK? Can we go there?”

This is not the first time that she’s slammed Kim Kardashian

In April of 2023, Patti LuPone roasted Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story: Delicate performance as publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life?” she quipped on Watch What Happens Live.

Patti LuPone is an acting legend. She has also appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story. While many people felt pleasantly surprised by Kim’s acting, LuPone clearly has very high standards.

After Patti LuPone slammed Kim Kardashian for her acting, Kim never publicly issued a statement or response. Perhaps she felt that her acting performance spoke for itself.

Truth be told, it’s not uncommon for people to have widely different opinions of whether a performance was good. There are also very different styles of acting, and that can mean that one actor’s gold standard is another’s abject failure.

We’re not going to argue with Patti LuPone about acting. Or about music. Truth be told, probably not about anything — she’s passionate about her work and it’s a joy to watch her discuss it. Even when she’s arguably a little mean.

American Horror Story: Delicate viewers observed that Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe emphasized her hourglass figure in a decidedly thematic way. (Image Credit: FX)

Patti LuPone’s main purpose was to promote her own show, however

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 on Disney+ with two episodes. The spinoff, conceived over the popularity of Kathryn Hahn’s take on classic comics character Agatha Harkness, has gone through many titles.

Many fans are hopeful that the show will resurrect Wanda Maximoff after a disappointing exist in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. More realistically, it appears that the series will feature Billy Kaplan — a beloved Young Avengers character.

With Billy Kaplan fully in the MCU (and not as a child as he was on WandaVision), the only remaining main Young Avengers character will be Teddy Atlman (Hulkling), Billy’s boyfriend. Then the gang will all be here — finally.