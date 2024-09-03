Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Breakup Rumors: Are They Still Together or Not?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breakup rumors are all over social media at the moment.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Sabrina dominated the summer with a slew of successful singles. And one of them seemed to hint at trouble in her relationship with the Saltburn star.

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sabrina Carpenter Blasts Barry Keoghan In Song

“Please Please Please” has been burning up the charts, which must be a bittersweet experience for Barry.

We’re sure he was happy to see his girlfriend’s song rise to number one on the Billboard charts.

But the lyrics contain some references to their relationship that aren’t exactly flattening to Barry.

Barry Keoghan arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a standup guy,” Sabrina sings at one point.

“I tell them it’s just your culture, and everyone rolls their eyes,” goes another line, an apparent reference to Barry’s Irish stoicism.

Not surprisingly, the song sparked rumors that Sabrina and Barry had broken up.

Sabrina Carpenter-Barry Keoghan Breakup Reports Spread Like Wildfire

Sabrina Carpenter performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

But then Barry appeared in the video for “Please Please Please,” and the speculation was put to rest. At least for a while.

These days, the breakup rumors are so prevalent that People magazine is reporting on them.

And once again, fans aren’t quite sure what to think.

Sabrina’s career is still taking off like a shot, and last week, she released a surprise song entitled “Busy Woman.”

Sabrina Carpenter attends The Drop: Sabrina Carpenter at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And once again, Barry’s involvement with the song’s release seems to indicate that he and Sabrina are still together.

“Lets f—in go!!” he wrote on an Instagram post promoting the single.

“[‘Bed Chem’ is] my fave just sayin m’darlin @sabrinacarpenter,” Barry added, referring to a Sabrina song that’s believed to be a tribute to their relationship.

So while Sabrina’s relationship drama probably isn’t over, for now, it looks as though she and Barry are still together.

Barry Keoghan attends Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram at Bar Marmont on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Barry and Sabrina are so private about their relationship that they still haven’t publicly confirmed that they’re dating.

But she seems to enjoy expressing her views on her love life in song form. And we’re sure that her fans enjoy dissecting her lyrics for clues.

It’s no coincidence that Sabrina opened for Taylor Swift throughout much of the Eras Tour.

The singers’ similarities go beyond the fact that both are incredibly talented pop icons.

Sabrina and Taylor realized early on that if you have to endure heartbreak, you might as well transform your pain into wildly lucrative art!

And in both cases, fans love them for their honesty.