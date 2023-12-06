Robyn Brown: I’m Mourning the Death of My Plural Marriage!

Robyn Brown is in mourning.

She says there’s been a death in her family.

Or, to be more accurate, the long-time Sister Wives star says the death is her family.

Robyn, of course, served as one of four spouses to Kody Brown for about six years… until, that is, Christine Brown left her relationship in November 2021.

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle Brown did the same about a year later, and then Meri and Kody announced they had terminated their marriage this past January.

This all leaves Robyn alone with Kody — which at least makes a modicum of sense because she’s his only legal wife.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn said this week to People Magazine of how her plural marriage has fallen apart.

“We’re both going through a death separately.”

Robyn Brown is pictured here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

Robyn told this same outlet adds that she’s often prayed and asked for “God’s guidance and help” through a “very confusing time.”

The 45-year old previously cited COVID-19 and the different ages of Kody’s wives as the basis for the aforementioned splits.

She’s also admitted that she maintains hope for the Browns.

They may never look or act the same… but Robyn would love for the family to come back together in some way, shape or form down the line.

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“I sure hope it’s possible, but I can’t have expectations,” Robyn also told People last month.

“I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family.

“So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”

Overall, Robyn says she embraced the “team effort” and “camaraderie” of polygamy and never really wanted to be in a monogamous relationship with Kody.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

“I don’t know what to do with it. It’s messing with my identity,” she said on a recent Sister Wives One-on-One special before bursting into tears.

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch.

“That’s what I want.

“I don’t know how to let it go.”