Robyn Brown Miserable & On the Verge of Leaving Kody?!?

As you very well likely know by now, Kody Brown no longer has any sister wives.

Christine, Meri and Janelle ALL walked away from the narcissistic father of 17 at various points over the past two-plus years.

Here’s the new thing, however:

Robyn Brown shares her opinion here on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

According to one report, Kody may soon have no wives at all. Period. End of sentence.

In the first trailer for Sister Wives Season 19, viewers witnessed a distraught Robyn Brown realizing that she is the only spouse remaining.

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” Robyn even says in this preview.

It’s unclear just when this scene was filmed, because a great deal of Season 19 took place many months ago, but an insider tells The Sun that whatever issues Robyn may have had with Kody before…

… they’ve only grown worse ever since.

Kody Brown does not look thrilled in this Season 19 scene. (TLC)

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy… [and] it’s getting worse,” this source claims to this outlet.

The main reason behind the tension, per this same newspaper?

Kody is “just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all. He’s completely changed. He’s angry and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him.”

One could argue, of course, that Kody has always been this way. But that doesn’t change the alleged fact that Robyn is miserable in the marriage.

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Previously, Robyn admitted that she’s been shocked and saddened by the end of her plural family.

Heck, she even compared it to a death.

“I don’t know what to do with it. It’s messing with my identity,” she said on the latest Sister Wives One-on-One special before bursting into tears, adding of Kody being in just one relationship:

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That’s what I want. I don’t know how to let it go.”

Has Robyn Brown gotten a nose job? This is a question many are asking. (TLC)

Will Robyn actually consider letting Kody go entirely? We doubt it, but Kody is “controlling so much of her life right now” that it has made her “not happy,” The Sun also writes.

“Robyn is not committed to staying if things don’t change. That’s just what it has come down to. Their marriage is not going to sustain this kind of control,” the insider even alleges.

“She’s not going to let her kids be raised in the same volatile, angry state that her other kids were raised in.

“Kody is turning into a mirror image of [ex-husband] David. She took her kids away from him and took his parental control away. You think she’s going to stick around for this? No,” they added.

Yikes, huh?

Sister Wives Season 19 premieres on Sunday, September 15. We’ll be tuning in to see what transpires, that’s for sure.