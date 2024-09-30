Maddie Brown: PREGNANT with Baby #4!

Maddie Brown has blessed news to share.

On Sunday, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown revealed a growing midsection on Instagram, dropping a bombshell on followers in the process:

She. Is. Pregnant!

Maddie Brown on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!” wrote the 28-year old as a caption to this baby bump-themed snapshot, adding:

“Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025.”

So very exciting, right?!?

Maddie and husband Caleb Brush are already parents to son Axel Brush, 7; and daughters Evie Brush; 5; and Josephine Brush, 19 months.

She confirmed in the Comments section of the above message that the spouses have not yet found out the gender of their impending child.

The reveal comes amid a number of major changes for Janelle’s daughter… the first of which was the ultimate tragedy, as brother Garrison took his own life seven months ago.

“Mental health is so important and I don’t think we talk about it enough and I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness,” Maddie wrote social media this spring.

“It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face.”

We’re throwing it back here with an old photo of Maddie Brown. (TLC)

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Maddie has welcomed Janelle to her home state of North Carolina.

And the loved ones just announced they were launching a new business!

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you—TAEDA FARMS!” confirmed Janelle a week ago.

“We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up.

“It’s definitely not always glamorous—there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way—but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special.

“We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!”

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

The pregnancy news also comes amid a tense time between Maddie and her estranged dad Kody.

As seen on a recent episode of Sister Wives, their relationship has soured ever since Janelle’s 2022 split from her spiritual spouse.

“To be honest with you I didn’t really cut off communications with Madison. She cut them off with me,” Kody said of his daughter in a September 22 installment. “Every time I talk to her it was a fish for gossip, and I got tired of it.”

However, Janelle viewed the situation very differently, saying on air:

“Kody really did cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don’t know who he is. He’s not been out to visit. He doesn’t call.”