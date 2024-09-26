Mykelti Brown: Pregnancy is Awful! I Am So Done With It!

Sister Wives will go far back on time this Sunday night.

As part of the September 29 episode of this TLC reality series, Mykelti Brown Padron will open up about her pregnancy struggles.

The 28-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown welcomed twins WAY back in November 2022, which means this installment was filmed nearly two years ago.

Mykelti Brown on an episode of the hit TLC series Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I’m ready to be done,” the mom of three says to People Magazine in a sneak peek at this episode, emphasizing for viewers:

“This is the last time I will ever — hopefully, knock on wood — this is the last time I will ever be pregnant again.”

In a confessional, Mykelti holds nothing back about how she is feeling and what she is thinking at that moment:

“I love the idea of in the future maybe having more kids, but they will not come out of my body.

“Pregnancy is miserable. It is literally awful.”

Mykelti Brown addresses the camera in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

Mykelti has never been afraid to speak her mind.

The reality star even said a few weeks ago that she was afraid of how the new season of Sister Wives would portray the death of Garrison Brown.

“I’ve heard a couple of stories about how they address [his death in the season], talk about it, share it, and I don’t love any of their ideas on it.”

Garrison, tragically, died by suicide in March.

Mykelti Brown sits here alongside husband Tony on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Back to Mykelti, however…

Mykelti also will talk to her family on this installment about how she will be giving birth to her son via a C-section, something her doctor has recommended.

“I’ve come to terms with it,” Brown explains on air. “Like I’m going to get over the fact that I can’t have them vaginally, but I’m not too happy about it.”

Mykelti — who has lost over 100 pounds of late — does add that she’ll have the option of having a mirror placed in the proper position that allows her to witness the miracle of childbirth.

“I want to see it, because if I can’t feel it, I want to at least know what’s going on,” she says to the camera, just 24 hour or so before becoming a parent again. “I’m really excited about tomorrow.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.