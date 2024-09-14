Mykelti Brown’s Weight Loss Journey: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Loses 100lbs After Weighing In At 27lbs

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mykelti Brown says she’s a brand new woman after starting her weight loss journey.

And she means this almost literally.

The 27-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown has been keeping followers apprised of her weight loss journey for several years now, having flaunted her slimmed-down figure on Instagram to celebrate the changes to her body.

She, like many other women in the Brown family, has struggled with her weight and has actually leaned on the other mother figures in her life for support and advice on how to get in shape.

For better or for worse.

Mykelti Brown’s Weight Loss Journey: I Weighed 275 Pounds

The mother of three has come a long way in the past five years. In addition to welcoming her most recent two children and helping her mother navigate a divorce from her father, she’s also been focusing on her health.

In February 2024, she opened up about how far she’s come in her weight loss journey – and just how far she still wants to go.

“Two and a half years later, I’ve hit my original GOAL,” Mykelti wrote to open a lengthy message on her social media.

“I started my weight loss journey late fall of 2021 weighing 270 pounds. I got pregnant with my twins (unexpectedly) early Spring 2022 weighing 245 pounds.”

Now, weight fluctuations are natural when having a baby. Weight gaining specifically is to be expected. When she got pregnant with those adorable twins of hers, that’s exactly what happened

“Obviously my journey to a healthier me was changed. November 2022 right before delivery with my sons I was back up to weighing 275 pounds.”

To her credit, Mykelti recognized back then that her body “deserved a break” and she therefore set out to relax and “enjoy” her babies until just about a year ago.

In January 2023, Brown weighed 230 pounds.

Since then?

How Mykelti Is Losing Weight Now

In that same Instagram post, she shared where her journey really began and how she found success.

“I’ve been consuming a low calorie high protein diet for just over a year now. I take a gut health supplement that helps my body keep the nutrients from food and shed the crap,” the Sister Wives star explained.

She then admitted she’s experimented with “different recipes” and going to new restaurants that “meet my needs”.

But the biggest reason she’s seen success is her husband Tony Padron, who has been continually “helping and encouraging” her to lose weight. In fact, he jumped into the game with her!

Fans Concerned About How She’s Losing Weight

Now, at first glance, you might not think much of want Mykelti said above about her approach o weight loss. A sensible diet while kicking out the crap all sounds good.

But it’s the mention of a gut health supplement that has some fans concerned.

Mykelti’s mom and her mom’s close friend, Janelle Brown, both work as salespeople for Plexus Worldwide, a dietary supplement company that’s best known for its “pink drinks” — such as Plexus Slim Hunger Control or Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating.

The thing is, Plexus has often been considered a pyramid scheme.

To be clear, we don’t know for certain if Mykelki is also being paid by this company to promote various products.

But she does often push supplements via social media, even if they have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

We’ve read the official Plexus website is all and the apparent multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Weird and questionable, wouldn’t you say?

We just hope she’s doing it in a responsible and healthy manner.

How Much Weight Has Mykelti Lost?

Now, it’s been a few years since she shared her current status, but when she spoke to fans in February, she was down nearly 100 pounds!

“I currently weigh 160 pounds. I’m not done yet!!!” she shared. “It’s time to start bulking up my muscle.”

And you know what? She’s not done yet!

“My long term goals are to live a long life and be able to keep up with my kids as they grow,” Mykelti concluded in the lengthy caption. “I feel better with more energy and higher endurance than ever.”