Catherine Zeta-Jones Bares All in 55th Birthday Selfie: See Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones has the perfect suit for her birthday.

The lengthy love story of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones is the envy of many A-listers.

Did you know that they also share a birthday?

To mark this special occasion, Catherine Zeta-Jones is baring all. It’s quite the birthday tribute!

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Photo Call at Hollywood Forever on April 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones is in her birthday suit for her birthday

Wednesday, September 25 was a double-birthday to a longtime A-list Hollywood couple.

Michael Douglas turned 80 years old. Catherine Zeta-Jones turned 55.

To mark the occasion, Catherine shared a birthday tribute on her Instagram page that delighted fans.

To mark the double-birthday, Catherine shared a black an white photograph of her profile.

She’s standing in the bathroom. She is also almost entirely naked.

We say “almost” because she does appear to be wearing stiletto heels. But that appears to be the full extent of her attire.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari)

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ caption elaborates

“In my birthday suit!” her Instagram caption begins.

“After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband,” she admitted. “I am running out of gift ideas!”

Catherine Zeta-Jones then joked: “This is gift option two, golf balls being option one … of course.” (We’lll explain the golf balls line in a moment)

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Commenters of course showered Catherine with praise. Not merely for being hot — then and now — but for posting the photos.

Many said that it was a fitting gift for her husband. A few seemed to be negging her for being 55. Perhaps they didn’t mean anything by it.

And of course plenty of people wished her and Michael Douglas a happy birthday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

What was the ‘golf balls’ remark about?

Famously, this Hollywood power couple have a shared love of golf. So this wasn’t someone going “oh of course my old husband loves the old rich white people game,” but acknowledging this mutual interest.

In fact, when the two got together in 1998, realizing that they both enjoyed the same sport was part of how they first bonded.

Having shared interests isn’t the whole of compatibility. But it’s a start. Clearly, these two have found many reasons to stick together over the years.