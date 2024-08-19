Mykelti Brown: I’m Freaking Out Over the New Season of Sister Wives!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mykelti Brown is really nervous.

The daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, this 28-year old has appeared on Sister Wives every now and then — but she isn’t familiar with the scripts or the shooting schedule.

Brown is therefore aware that a new season of this show is on the way.

It sounds like she’s even viewed the recent trailer.

Mykelti Brown addresses the camera in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

But Mykelki still has one major question and one significant concern.

“I’m so nervous about how they handle all the Garrison stuff,” Mykelti told YouTube subscribers late last week.

“I’ve heard a couple of stories about how they address [his death in the season], talk about it, share it, and I don’t love any of their ideas on it.”

Garrison, tragically, died by suicide in March.

Plenty of TLC viewers believe the show ought to be canceled as a result, but executives are pushing ahead and plan to include the passing of this 25-year old as a storyline on Season 19.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

“It’s very unlikely I will like any of it, but I guess we’ll find out what happens with it all,” Mykelti added on YouTube. “But I do hope whatever they do, it’s respectful and it’s about him. It’s not about petty grievances, or about anybody else or anybody else’s relationship.

“[I hope] it’s just about him. I hope they do him that courtesy and that honor. But we’ll find out.”

We will indeed.

Seemingly more than any reality show that exists, Sister Wives airs footage that was filmed a LONG time ago.

In this upcoming case, we’ll go back nearly two years to when Kody broke up with Meri and three of his four sister wives.

Kody Brown has an annoying smirk on his face in this photo. (TLC)

“That’s interesting that they added Garrison in [the press release] because [his death] shouldn’t be part of this season,” Mykelki explained of the schedue, adding:

“This season [was filmed] like two years ago.

“So, either they’re going to end [the season with his death], and they’re going to match up the timeline [to present day] and they’re speeding things up?

“Because that timeline doesn’t add up with all [the stuff in this season].”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Here is the official synopsis for Sister Wives Season 19:

Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official ‘release’ (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff.

Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah.

While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him.

Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.