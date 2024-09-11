Miranda Lambert Tries To Squash Divorce Rumors She Started At VMAs

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Miranda Lambert is fighting for her marriage following her husband’s scandal earlier this year.

That’s not some anonymous claim. The Country singer spoke about it herself.

She then followed it with a high profiled date night with her hubby no one actually saw coming!

Miranda’s cryptic comments on the matter seem to be a thing of the past.

Now, she likens herself to being “a ninja” when it comes to her marriage.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

How is Miranda Lambert fighting for her marriage?

Miranda Lambert appeared as a guest on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday, August 19.

During that interview, Lambert shared what she had told husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“I told him, like, ‘I’m a ninja for you, and I will fight through anything with you.’” Miranda Lambert revealed.

“And I feel like that’s so important,” Miranda Lambert then expressed.

“And I think, you know, going through other relationships, you learn through those things,” she said upon reflection.

“And you learn about communication,” Miranda Lambert observed. “And what you did do and what you didn’t do.”

Miranda Lambert performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

From the start, Miranda Lambert knew what she wanted from this marriage

“And so, I think I came into this marriage with such a strong sense of what I want,” Miranda Lambert described.

She then continued: “And what I want to be for someone and the partner I want to be.”

Part of that, the Country singer noted, was communicating instead of “harboring resentment.”

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Resentment builds over time, and leads to emotional distance.

“You can’t have distance emotionally and physically,” Miranda Lambert then emphasized.

She understated: “That’s not going to work.” True. A strong emotional bond can survive a physical distance. Without that tether, people will drift apart.

Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What did Brendan McLoughlin do, exactly?

The reason that fans expect to see Miranda Lambert fighting for her marriage at all is because of her husband’s scandal.

In June of 2024, her 32-year-old husband Brendan seemed to be flirting with a group of women at the Casa Rosa bar in Nashville. His perhaps overly friendly antics went viral on TikTok.

Yes, that is the bar that Miranda Lambert herself owns. If you’re going to cheat on your wife (which no one involved has suggested that he did), that’s not the place to do it.

Miranda Lambert attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Some of the women who appeared in these videos came forward on social media to insist that Brendan did nothing wrong. No one hooked up or was trying to hook up. And apparently the flirty gestures — like face-touching — were simply bad habits in a noisy establishment.

Perhaps that is so. But it was not a good look for a married man.

Especially not for a man whose wife’s most famous song is (arguably) “Before He Cheats.” You really want to be on your best behavior. Don’t embarrass your celebrity wife.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Walk The VMAs Red Carpet

And then, something wildly unexpected happened just a few weeks after this.

Miranda accepted the invitation to present at the 2024 VMA award show and was spotted walking the red carpet with none other than her hubby.

The two looked happy enough, holding hands and wearing matching black suits. Well, not totally matching; Miranda sexed hers up with a bedazzled blue bralette and no blouse!

Perhaps all is well then!