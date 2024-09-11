Nikki Bella Officially Files For Divorce From Artem: She’s Lawyered Up!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nikki “Bella” Garcia has filed for a divorce and end her marriage with Artem Chigvintsev.

Following two years of marriage and his domestic violence arrest last week, word on the street was that Nikki’s was on the hunt for a divorce lawyer.

And she’s was not stopping until she found a shark!

Guess what? She found one!

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella visit the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival presented by LEVI’S and TEQUILA DON JULIO on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Nikki Bella Files For Divorce: You Can Speak To My Lawyer, Artem!

Less than a week after news broke that Artem Chigvintsev, former pro dancer on the hit show Dancing With The Stars, was arrested, Nikki Bella was on the phone looking for legal help.

A week after that, she officially filed for divorce!

The former WWE champion has been making calls to attorneys since Friday, just one day after her husband was charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, according to TMZ.

The details of what actually happened are still rolling in. However, audio from a 911 call proved that the altercation was between the ex-WWE diva and pro dancer.

Napa County’s Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford also spoke to Page Six. He revealed that officers found an “apparent injury” on the alleged victim or “a credible eyewitness.”

Still, Nikki has not been named the victim officially. There was concern that the couple’s young son Matteo, 4, was hurt in the incident.

But according to TMZ, Artem had become so concerned about Nikki’s alleged injuries that he called the paramedics himself. He then tried to cancel the call shortly after, but it was too late.

Nikki Garcia attends LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor on September 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Nikki Bella’s Wedding Ring Is OFF!

Neither Artem or Nikki have issued detailed statements yet on what took place on Aug. 29.

Nikki, whose full legal name is Nikki Garcia, asked for privacy through her rep in her only statement thus far on Friday.

Then, on Labor Day Monday, she hinted her marriage was done when she chose to not wear her wedding ring while hosting Netflix’s live hot dog eating contest, “Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.”

Pretty clear message, if you ask us.

As for Artem, sources also told TMZ that Chigvintsev is no longer living with his wife and child in their home in Napa Valley. Since being released from jail, he’s been staying with a friend.

Nikki Bella and John Cena attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Sometimes We’re Just Meant to Live a Different Life”

It was the hope of Nikki’s fans that the pro wrestler had found her forever with Artem.

For years before they got together, Nikki was in a long term relationship with John Cena. The pair were the prince and princess of the WWE – until they split after 6 years together.

When the love was gone, Nikki was open about the pain of ending a relationship she valued so much.

“You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away,” she told ET of her split with Cena, 45. “It’s so much harder to walk away when it’s loving.”

“I think a lot of women get into that situation and it’s like, ‘But I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we’re just meant to live a different life,” she continued.

If Nikki Bella is headed for a divorce with Artem, hopefully she can have the same clarity about their time together.