2024 MTV Video Music Awards Highlights in Photos

MTV’s iconic awards show is celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary in 2024 and it’s poised to be a huge production.



From performances by legends like Lenny Kravitz and Eminem, to Taylor Swift potentially making history, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be a night to remember.



Starting with the red carpet, as music’s brightest stars, new and iconic, showed up in style for the cameras. We’re talking Sabrina Carpenter, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes – hopefully not all at the same time! – as well Halsey, LL Cool J, and Katy Perry, who is receiving MTV’s Video Vanguard Award.



Relive every moment with live updates right here!

Good Luck, Babe 1 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Katy Perry’s A Firework 2 (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Katy Perry performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Katy Flies Into Her Vanguard Performance 3 (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Katy Perry performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Please, Please, Please 4 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Big Reputation 5 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Post Malone and Taylor Swift accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

6 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Megan Thee Stallion hosts the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Taylor Swift 7 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.

Katy Perry 8 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Katy Perry brought back the 90’s wet look to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. With husband Orlando Bloom at her side, she’s poised to have a big night winning the highest honor, the Vanguard Award.

Sabrina Carpenter 9 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Please, please, please appreciate Sabrina Carpenter’s bombshell red carpet look at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Shawn Mendes 10 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Shortly after Sabrina made her entrance, her ex Shawn Mendes walked the red carpet the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Camila Cabello 11 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) And then, right after Shawn came his ex Camila Cabello. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards is getting MESSY!

Miranda Lambert & Her Husband 12 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) With wedding rings in full view, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Chappell Roan 13 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Chappell Roan arrives the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards looking hot to go at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Lenny Kravitz 14 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Lenny Kravitz looks ready to fly away the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Summer Walker 15 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Summer Walker lights up the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Karol G 16 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Karol G attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.