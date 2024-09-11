Shawn Mendes Girlfriend: Who’s He Dating After That Messy Love Triangle?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend will always be a hot topic.

In the wake of Shawn Mendes’ awkward love triangle with famous exes Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello, many eyes are on his dating life.

He’s a sex symbol. He’s a world-famous musician. And he’s part of the lineup for the 2024 VMAs. Obviously, people are curious.

There have been rumors. But who is Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend?

Shawn Mendes poses as David Yurman hosts event with Shawn Mendes in support of the Shawn Mendes Foundation at David Yurman on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Who is Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend? Is he dating right now?

Memorably, Shawn Mendes dated Camila Cabello for years. She was not his first famous girlfriend — remember, he dated Hailey Bieber back in 2017 when she was still Hailey Baldwin.

But, from 2019 until late 2021, he and Camila were a very public item. They even sparked reconciliation rumors in spring of 2023 — making out a Coachella after months of him attending parties with short queen Sabrina Carpenter.

And yes, Sabrina has addressed that messy business in music. There’s a widespread belief that Camila reinserted herself in Shawn’s life when she saw signs of him moving on. (That said, he and Sabrina never publicly confirmed their romance!)

In February of 2023, back when people weren’t yet ready to declare that he and Sabrina Carpenter were a thing, he was spotted with a very different woman. Not a model or a singer, but a chiropractor. Not a Millennial or a Gen Z superstar, but a 51-year-old.

Dr. Jocelyne Miranda is a chiropractor in Los Angeles. She works with numerous celebrities, including Shawn Mendes. Which is why she and the much younger heartthrob appear all over her Instagram.

In February 2023, photographers snapped pics of them on a hike together. But they’ve hung out in 2024 after the Grammy Awards. And the two were going places in public back in the summer of 2022.

Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

Is Shawn Mendes dating a hot older woman?

Obviously, two people can simply do things together and appear in photographs as a result. That’s how pictures work. Neither Shawn Mendes nor Dr. Miranda have given any public comments on the relationship rumors.

In March of 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two are not dating. She is Shawn Mendes’ chiropractor, not his girlfriend, and that this defines their relationship.

Hopefully, both the 25-year-old singer and the 51-year-old chiropractor can understand why some people jumped to conclusions. When you appear in thirst traps together — however holistically oriented — people are going to wonder.

According to Dr. Jocelyn Miranda’s website, she worked with Shawn Mendes during his tour from 2018 to 2019.

She also refers to other celebrity clients like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Notably, Dr. Miranda’s work with Mendes included the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, apparently assisting him before and after his performance. And then, later that year, helping him and then-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Will he bring her with him to the VMAs in 2024?

Dr. Jocelyn Miranda might end up attending the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night. If so, this would likely be to help him prepare for and unwind after he performs.

It seems unlikely that she would be going as his date. If Shawn Mendes has a girlfriend, then bringing her to the VMAs would be their relationship debut.

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that Hailey — whom he dated in 2017 before the two split in May of 2018 — may have introduced him to the chiropractor.