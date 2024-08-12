Miranda Lambert Pregnancy Rumors Resurface Amid Divorce Murmurs

A rumor about Miranda Lambert being pregnant?!

People, we do NOT have time for this right now!

At the start of 2024, all of this country queen’s fans could talk about was Miranda expanding her family with hubby Brendan McLoughlin.

But things took a turn by the summer, and now, the idea of Miranda being pregnant is far from most people’s minds.

Emphasis on the most.

Because a contingent of fans out there are hoping the singer is pregnant – despite the fact that she may be heading towards a divorce!

Miranda was thrilled for her pal, and the video prompted speculation around social media over the state of Miranda and her womb.

The happy couple! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert Pregnant? How The Rumor Got Started

Let’s take a moment to take an all important beat before we go any further.

As of August 2024, Miranda Lambert has not confirmed she’s pregnant. If that’s all the information you’re interested in, we understand.

But, we feel it’s also important to let you know that Miranda’s journey right now is far more interesting, so you should read on.

Now, as for the rumor that Miranda could be pregnant – this all started in early 2024, when she showed a room full of her fans just how excited she can be about welcoming a new life into the world!

While performing in Las Vegas on March 22, Miranda conducted a gender reveal for her close friend, Cameron, while belting out the song “Drunk.”

Toward the end of this track, cannons shot out a ton of pink confetti, alerting the world that Cameron was expecting a girl.

Then came the reports!

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Her Dreams Of ‘Expanding the Family’ With Husband Brendan

“Miranda and [husband] Brendan [McLoughlin] have been married for over four years, and it’s been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals,” a source told In Touch around the same time. They then quickly added:

“They’re ready to expand the family.”

Now, as a refresher, remember that Miranda’s hubby is a former New York police officer who met the country artist in 2018 … just days before he welcomed a son, Landon, with an ex-girlfriend.

Three months later, Miranda and Brendan were married!

As time passed on, Miranda was of course asked about getting pregnant having kids, but at the time, she told the aforementioned outlet, she was happy the way things were.

“I’m loving that whole phase,” the star previously gushed about step-motherhood. “I’ve raised a million dogs … so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

So, how did things go from that, to the source saying:

“Miranda is finally ready to have a baby. She’d love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life,” In Touch claims.

What’s worse, how did it go from being ready to have a baby to preparing for a divorce?!

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Miranda’s Second Marriage May End Like Her First, With or Without A Baby

Miranda Lambert split from first husband Blake Shelton in July 2015. The split rocked the country music community to its core. Because of that, almost immediately after Miranda tied the knot a second time, rumors swirled that her second marriage was doomed to failure

At first, she pushed back hard against rumors that she was also heading for a divorce from her second husband in 2019, with a rep telling E! News at the time that there is “not one iota” of truth behind any separation speculation.

“It’s nice to have a partner … someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me,” Lambert told People Magazine about her spouse about a year after vows were exchanged, adding back then:

“It’s a really cool thing to have in my life.”

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, however, in 2024, she’s singing a new tune – literally.

In the summer 2024, video circulated of Brendan dancing and grinding with a woman who is not his wife in a bar in Nashville. Though the rumors of him cheating on Miranda were denied, Lambert soon after released a song that suggested otherwise.

The song, titled “Alimony”, is all about a woman scorned, ready to divorce her man and get what’s hers.

“I called that lawyer up in Dallas, The one who’s livin’ in that palace, So I know he’s good at winnin,” she sings in the song.

Need we say more? Ok, maybe we’ll just add this…

Right now, the rumors of Miranda being pregnant are the last thing she needs. While having a baby is a much better narrative than a messy divorce, it would probably be the last thing she needs right now, given the circumstances.