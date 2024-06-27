Based on a round of reporting earlier this week, one might think that Miranda Lambert has every reason to be singing a sad tune right about now.

As you might have seen on TikTok this past Monday, husband Brendan McLoughlin was hanging out a bar in Nashville with one arm wrapped around around a mystery blonde.

Later in this same footage, the same woman was seen grinding in front of the retired police officer — and then the two hugged.

“Miranda Lambert, come get your man,” the text read over the video read.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

YIKES, right?

Maybe not, as it turns out.

Shortly after this video went viral and chatter of a possible Miranda Lambert divorce started to run rampant on social media, the women spotted with McLoughlin actually spoke to In Touch Weekly.

She detailed the “innocent” nature of her interactions with Lambert’s husband.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the individual explained to this tabloid in response to the speculation.

“We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

McLoughlin apparently agreed at one point to take a photo with one of this woman’s friends, who was out celebrating her engagement.

“We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” she continued to In Touch, emphasizing of McLoughlin:

“He was not flirty.

“The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking.

“He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

Miranda Lambert and husband police officer Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

McLoughlin and Lambert got married in early 2019.

Mere months later, divorce rumors started to spread, prompting a representative for the singer to say back then that such nonsense was “completely made-up” and that “not one iota is true” and that the spouses were “happy and together!””

It sounds very much like this remains the case.

Hooray!