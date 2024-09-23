Justin Bieber New Song Lyrics Hint at Diddy Sex Party Connection: The Rumor & Truth

Okay, folks.

You may need to read closely in order to follow along with the rumor below.

It involves Diddy… Justin Bieber… an absolutely heinous allegation against the former… and a reportedly new song set to be released at some point by the latter.

Justin Bieber and Diddy were somewhat close for awhile. (GETTY)

Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties & The Controversy

As you very likely know at this point, Diddy was arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Within the many pages of this federal indictment, authorities detailed what Diddy and members of his entourage allegedly referred to as “Freak Offs,” also cited at times as “elaborate sex performances.”

During these gathering, according to these legal papers, women were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion… to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

It’s all truly abhorrent.

Diddy performs on stage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Justin Bieber’s Rumored New Song & Lyrics Causing Concern

Now let’s go back to Bieber for a moment:

In early 2024, rumors circulated on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube suggesting that the artist would be releasing a new song containing this lyric:

Lost myself at a Diddy party, didn’t know that’s how it go, I was in it for a new Ferrari, but it cost me way more than my soul, wasn’t worth all the fortune and fame.

To be especially clear, Bieber has never confirmed that he plans to come out with new material; there’s no evidence to back up that this was a lyric he wrote or has sang at any juncture.

It’s important to remember we live in the era of AI and lots of things can be fabricated by talented people.

Justin Bieber performs during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Why Fans are Believing The Rumor

It is true, though, that Bieber cut short a tour in 2022 due to mental health concerns.

He’s been pretty open for years after the toll young fame took on him and all the ways he was exploited and/or sexualized during this time period.

Back in 2020, Bieber also told fans about a drug addiction that nearly killed him.

The superstar doesn’t go too deep into specifics regarding the nature of his preferred substances or the quantities in which he was ingesting them… but he did reveal that he was “popping pills” and “sipping lean” on a regular basis back in the day.

Justin Bieber appears at MTVâ€™s â€œFresh Out Liveâ€ on February 7, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV)

None of this means Bieber ever attended a Freak Off, of course.

According to the aforementioned indictment,, among supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Diddy is accused by prosecutors of arranging, directing, masturbating during and often “electronically recording” the Freak Offs — while also transporting commercial sex workers “across state lines and internationally.”

The document reads:

“During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers.”

Just absolutely disgusting in every way possible.

If Justin Bieber stumbled upon a single one of these so-called parties at ay given time? We could absolutely understand why it may have contributed to his struggles as a teenager.