‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is A First Time Grandma: See Cute Photo

Remember Octomom? Well, now she’s on her way to be Octograndma!

Nadya Suleman became an Internet sensation in 2009 after she gave birth to octuplets. Photos of her ran rampant, as did the fact that now she’s a mom of 14.

Fast forward a decade and change, and now Nadya is a grandmother.

Yes, one of her 10 sons has welcomed his first child – and the Octomo is over the moon!

Nadya Suleman attends Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2013 at Sony Pictures Studios on June 8, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Octomom To Grandmom: Nadya Suleman Welcomes Her First Grandbaby

“A beautiful gift!!

Nadya, 49, shared the first photo of her grandchild on Instagram.

It’s a girl – name not given – and the photo showed the baby girl’s tiny foot peeking out from underneath a pink blanket.

Without revealing which one of her 10 sons had welcomed the baby, the new Nana wrote, “Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!”

“Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 ????????❤️,” she added, seemingly revealing the little one was born on Aug. 30.

Who Is The Father?

Now, folks who are good with math will notice that Nadya’s octuplets – Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah and Nariyah – are only 15 years as of 2024.

But the Octomom was already a mom of six when she gave birth to the octuplets.

Their names are Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan and they vary in age, some much older than their famous siblings.

Case in point, a few weeks before she announced she was a grandma for the first time, she posted multiple childhood snaps of her son Joshua on Aug. 21 to mark his 21st birthday.

“I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father,” she wrote.

And there is it! Joshua, at 21 years old, is the father of the new baby.

Everyone can relax now!

Octomum Nadya Suleman and her large family plus helpers launch their signature Milkshake at ‘Millions of Milkshakes’ on November 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

What’s Octomom Up To These Days?

Nadya has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part since 2013.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2016 about her decision to walk away from her “Octomom” fame, Nadya confessed, “I had stopped wanting to do it from day one.”

“I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids,” she continued.

That’s fairly understandable. What mom wouldn’t do whatever it took to make sure their kids had a future?

And now there’s a whole new generation to think about!