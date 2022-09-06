Justin Bieber Suspends World Tour, Cites Mental Health Concerns

Justin Bieber needs a break, you guys.

Perhaps a lengthy one.

Months after the artist postponed a number of dates on his Justice World Tour following a scary medical diagnosis, Bieber has gone ahead and canceled all remaining shows.

This time, however, the cause has more to do with his brain than any other body part.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Bieber went on, stating that after some rest and after consultation with his physicians, family members and team, he picked the tour back up in Europe in July, performing six separate shows.

But now? After a recent performance in Brazil?

“It took a real toll on me,” he wrote on Monday.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

To his immense credit, Bieber has been candid about his struggles in this area for years now.

He concluded this time around:

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.

“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which Bieber discussed at length in March, affects facial nerves.

It caused the superstar’s face to be partially paralyzed, prompted the artist to postpone the U.S. leg of the tour.

He picked things back up in July, and was scheduled to perform in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023.

Alas.

Justin Bieber rocks a wool hat and stares here into the camera.

Bieber had not yet rescheduled the North American dates that were postponed in June.

Upon his return to the stage in July, the the beloved celebrity shared an emotional message with his audience, in which he thanked them for “having me back.”

He later wrote on Instagram that he’d missed being on stage.

Now, it’s unclear when he’ll return to it.

We send Justin Bieber our best wishes and we salute his honesty and his bravery. Good luck, man!