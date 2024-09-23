Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She’s Left Kody?

Janelle Brown‘s living arrangement may surprise Sister Wives fans, given everything that’s happened the last 2 years.

In 2022, we learned that Janelle Brown left Kody after almost two decades together.

Since that time, almost all of Kody’s first wives have left him, with Christine and Meri moving away from the family property, Coyote Pass.

But where, exactly, is Janelle living?

Janelle Brown Still Lives In Flagstaff, Arizona – Part Time

When Sister Wives returned for it’s 19th season, fans watched as Janelle talked about for the first time moving away from Flagstaff, Arizona.

In the second episode back, she went with her daughter Maddie to look at a piece of property in Montana – property they both could build on!

However, the episode was filmed in late 2022. At the time, Janelle explained she was ready to lawyer up against Kody to get the money she needed to move. As far as we can tell, she’s still living in Arizona as of July 2024.

Just before Christmas 2023, Janelle took to Instagram to share how much she still loves living in the area.

“One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here!” she began in the social media post. The caption accompanied a photo of one of her boys – poor Garrison – relaxing in her living room with the family dog.

“I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me,” Janelle continued. “Garrison stopped and Caroline decided it was time to lay all over him like she does us.”

Sadly, this would turn out to be one of the last photos she ever posted of her son on her Insta. Garrison tragically died of suicide a few months later in February 2024.

And even after all that, Janelle remains in Arizona, but it sounds like it won’t be for too much longer.

Janelle’s Big Move To North Carolina

As we mentioned, the episode above was filmed nearly two years ago. So much has happened since then, and there’s so much still to happen with the family.

But according to reports from The Blast, Janelle never went through with a move to Montana with Maddie.

Instead, the reality star purchased a $289,000 property in Chocowinity, North Carolina.

The 156-acre agricultural property was reportedly bought on March 28, 2024, not too long after the passing of Garrison. Most likely, Janelle was already in the process of this before his tragic death.

It makes sense for Janelle to invest in land here as her new home is less than a 30-minute drive from Maddie Brown, who resides in Greenville.

Maddie moved to Greenville in July 2021 with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their three children, creating a close-knit family circle in North Carolina.

Still, if you follow her Instagram, you know that Janelle still spends a good amount of time in Arizona, so the move may not be complete. And then, of course, there’s the RV.

Janelle Living in an RV or What?

The Sun reported in June 2023 that Janelle and Kody had paid off two parcels of Coyote Pass for the amount of $340,000. Even though they split, Janelle is one of the wives to still retain some ownership on the property.

The problem is, she’s lacked the funds to build an actual house of her own to live in.

For that reason, among others, Janelle has been spending part of each year living in an RV.

This is a departure from the other ladies who have left Kody.

Meri rents out her Flagstaff house and famously owns her bed and breakfast in Utah. She spends most of ehr time there.

Meanwhile, Christine owned her home in Flagstaff, but now owns a new house in Utah. Having remarried, the pair spend most of their time building their new life together there.

For awhile, Janelle rented a place in Flagstaff … until the landlord opted to sell.

That’s when things start to become uncertain.

Janelle Calls Living In Trailer a ‘Failure’

In October 2023, Janelle revealed she had moved the trailer in “winter storage” implying that she would not be living in it for the upcoming colder months.

Sometime after, she explained to fans that she felt like the time spent in the trailer was a “failure,” because she didn’t spend as much time in it as she thought she would

“My first reaction is that this has been a failure,” Janelle admitted, before showing herself a bit of grace.

“I just really really overestimated how much free time I was going to have and be able to come up here,” the Sister Wives star explained.

But she’s not getting down on herself about the decision.

“We always want to beat ourselves up for things that we try and they don’t work,” she says. “We feel like, ‘Oh, I should have been smarter,’ but hindsight’s 20/20 right?”

She then added that when the weather warmed up again, the trailer would be back out in full force.

“Maddie and Caleb and I and the babies will be using it more in the future,” speaking of her daughter Madison Brown Brush, her husband Caleb Brush, and their three children, Evie, Axel, and Josephine Lee.

Moving Towards The Future – And A Place With Maddie

Following the death of Garrison, Janelle traveled – a lot. She was in Hawaii, New York … she even took some of her kids to Disney!

Understandably, Janelle was finding a way to grieve in her own terms, which likely meant putting her living arrangements on the back burner for a moment.

But all of that may be about to change.

With the move to North Carolina, Janelle can start the next chapter of life with her daughter. In September 2024, she announced a new business adventure with Maddie: Taeda Farms

“For all of us, the idea of owning a farm has always been a dream,” read the mission statement on the newly launched website.

“Each on our own, we had this dream, imagining a life surrounded by nature’s beauty and the tranquility of country living. However, fate had its own plans. When shifts in our family dynamics unfolded, the idea of making this dream a reality emerged.”

Though details are sparse, it sounds like it might turn into a pick your own flower location, as flowers seems to be the main focus of the space.

“Mom (Janelle), in particular, had a vision of retiring to a place where flowers bloom, and the serenity of nature. Her passion for building beauty from the ground up and community resonated deeply with us all. The idea of creating something so wonderful and beautiful, this pushed us to start our journey. Thus, Taeda Farms was born, and we were all committed to turning our shared dream into reality.”

Sounds lovely! We love this for her!